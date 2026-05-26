Artist Dada Khanyisa Weaves Conversations at RMB Latitudes Art Fair

Artist Dada Khanyisa's project above and beyond showcases everyday life through a fresh perspective on familiarity, youthful engagement and sense of belonging breaking barriers of our normal fluency of expressions. Exploring how contemporary South African society shapes an outstanding representation of acquisitions that convert metropolitan city influences with the skills gained from out-of-the-ordinary metropolitan challenges in diverse sounds by inhabitants and citizens. Khanyisa found his unique capacity in South African conditions to forge works making statements to subjects investigating the art scene in Cape Town.

For artist Dada Khanyisa , the works on display at the RMB Latitudes Art Fair 2026 are a natural consequence of their thoughts and daily life experiences.

The unique architectural space in which their work was installed’s hexagonal turret presented challenges and opportunities for Khanyisa, restricting their creative choices while also prompting conversations they never anticipated. Dada Khanyisa’s project, titled Above and Beyond, showcases their sculptural paintings and painted wooden assemblages which bend to fit the space and interpret ordinary South African life.

The artist thinks they can only create from a familiar point and articulate through what they know and understand living in Cape Town and drawing from contemporary South African social life to transform everyday interactions into reflection of youth culture and belonging. Khanyisa has built a practice that seamlessly blends painting, collage, relief sculpture, and installation, focusing on creating their own unique thematic worlds rather than simply reproducing stereotypes.

Their journey as an artist is a balancing act between career ambitions and financial reality, emphasizing the quality of independence yet offering sincerity gratification in the end. Artist Dada Khanyisa reflects on their experience at the RMB Latitudes Art Fair 2026, discussing the unique opportunities the non-traditional space presented. They discuss the tension within their creative process, understanding that each piece is never complete, and somethings leaving open.

Khanyisa expresses their sentiments about the RMB Latitudes Art Fair, describing the event as sparking conversations and dialogue around their work which leads to its visibility. They emphasize that the experience has provided new approaches and novel interactions with their audience. Khanyisa reflects on the tensions within the artistic journey, such as reconciling career aspirations with the financial constraints of being an artist outside a gallery structure.

Khanyisa acknowledges the process of discovery in maintaining independence and expressing sincere recognition of where their uniqueness provides a sure legitimate gratification. Khanyisa is not certain of the takeaways from their work, stating they do not have preconceived notions about the audience. A key part of their creative process is reflection on daily experiences surrounded by social circles.

This situated choice shaping their unique vision highlights the pragmatic realities they embrace while cultivating their career as independent artists facing high stakes and uncertainties of success. The artist hopes to foster greater awareness of art and self-discovery through these collaborative and inventive art forms showcasing their non-conformist voice in South African art scene





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Dada Khanyisa Artist RMB Latitudes Art Fair 2026 Cape Town South African Contemporary Art Sculpture Painting Installation Youth Culture Belonging Identity Artistic Process Artistic Independence Artistic Vision

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