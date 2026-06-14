Artificial Intelligence in Rugby Coaching: Coaches vs. AI

Rassie Erasmus, the South African coach, has recruited one of the world's sharpest analysts in Joe Lewis to enhance the team's performance in 2026. AI can reveal patterns and insights that shape performances, but coaches and analysts continue to drive the data-capturing and decision-making process. Japan assistant coach Gary Gold explains how AI can be a useful coaching and analysis tool in experienced hands, albeit at a later stage of the data-gathering process.

Artificial intelligence can reveal patterns and insights that shape performances, but coaches and analysts continue to drive the data-capturing and decision-making process. Rassie Erasmus will have put this question to his coaches and players in the lead-up to the new international season, which kicks off with a double-header in Gqeberha on Saturday, 20 June.

Several uncapped players are set to feature against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe, and if all goes to plan, the squad will tick the boxes of results and development ahead of the Nations Championship fixtures against England, Scotland, and Wales next month. The quality of South Africa’s performances – and the quality of the information relayed from the coaches’ box to the field – will also be in the spotlight.

Erasmus has recruited one of the world’s sharpest analysts in Joe Lewis, and with more information and insight at hand, the team is well placed to progress in 2026. Japan assistant coach Gary Gold has made the point that AI can be a useful coaching and analysis tool in experienced hands, albeit at a later stage of the data-gathering process.

He explains how AI can be a game changer in the next step of the process, where analysts give you the right ingredients, but you still have to decide how you are going to bake your cake – and how you bake your cake will determine its flavor and quality





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Rassie Erasmus Joe Lewis Artificial Intelligence Rugby Coaching Gary Gold

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