Arthur Jantjies Stuns Field to Win Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon

Arthur Jantjies, trained by John Hamlett, pulled off a major upset victory at the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon, defeating pre-race favorite Onalenna Khonkhobe in a thrilling race. Jantjies’ performance marks a significant moment in South African ultra-marathon running.

Arthur Jantjies etched his name in South African ultra-marathon history on Saturday, delivering a stunning upset victory at the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon powered by BYD. In a performance that surprised even the most seasoned running observers, the Hopetown native, trained by John Hamlett of Pan African Resources, outmaneuvered pre-race favorite and 2024 champion Onalenna Khonkhobe in the final kilometers, securing a career-defining win.

Jantjies, with a personal best of 2:19 in the marathon, had previously only tested his mettle at the 21.1km distance of the renowned race, earning two gold medals with impressive 6th and 8th place finishes. His leap into the ultra-marathon realm proved to be a masterstroke, culminating in a spectacular victory with a finishing time of 3:09:25. The race unfolded with Zimbabwean Blessing Waison taking an early lead, challenged by Hollywood Athletics Club’s Tsepo Ramashamole, as the field began to take shape. As the race progressed, Waison began to fade, creating an opportunity for the leading pack, which included Khonkhobe, title holder Joseph Seutloali, and Jantjies to make their move. The anticipation grew as Khonkhobe made his surge, creating a gap between himself and Seutloali, it seemed the race was his to lose. However, Jantjies, shadowed Khonkhobe closely, remaining composed as the race reached its thrilling climax.\The final stretch of the race was nothing short of breathtaking as the two contenders went head-to-head for the win. Many expected Khonkhobe to emerge victorious. But in an unexpected turn of events, Jantjies, exhibiting incredible strength and tactical awareness, made his decisive move on the final incline towards the UCT Sports Grounds. The look of shock on Khonkhobe’s face when he was passed was telling, betraying the immense pressure and disappointment he must have been feeling at that moment. Jantjies then surged ahead, fueled by adrenaline and the prospect of victory, leaving Khonkhobe unable to respond. As he approached the finish line, Jantjies was visibly overcome with emotion, covering his face in pure delight at the culmination of a grueling race. This victory not only provides a substantial financial reward, R380,000, but also paves the way for a promising future in ultra distances under the expert guidance of Hamlett, a coach known for cultivating champions at the Comrades Marathon. Khonkhobe, while disappointed, still displayed his usual sportsmanship, finishing in second place and entertaining the crowd with his trademark dance and celebratory theatrics. Blessing Waison bravely held on to claim the final podium spot, rounding out a memorable race.\This unexpected victory highlights the unpredictable nature of ultra-marathon running, showcasing Jantjies' immense potential and strategic prowess. The race provided a compelling narrative, from the early leadership of Waison to the eventual showdown between Jantjies and Khonkhobe. Jantjies' triumph is a testament to his dedication, his coach's expertise, and the thrill of pushing human endurance to its limits. The Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon has once again delivered a spectacular event, filled with drama, athleticism, and unforgettable moments, proving to be a challenge that pushes athletes to their boundaries. Jantjies' victory is sure to inspire aspiring ultra-marathon runners across the country and the world. The win will be followed closely and it will be anticipated how Jantjies progresses with Hamlett. The ultra-marathon world will be watching and waiting for his next race. The story continues to be exciting with the two athletes, Khonkhobe and Jantjies who will become rivals to watch and the two coaches, Hamlett and Khonkhobe's coach. With the marathon finished, the athletes can look forward to future races and future successes





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