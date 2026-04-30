Arteta Rages at VAR Decision as Champions League Tie Remains Open

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta voiced his strong disagreement with the VAR decision to overturn a penalty awarded to his team during their 1-1 Champions League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid. The controversial call has left the tie evenly balanced ahead of the second leg in London.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed intense frustration and disbelief following a controversial Video Assistant Referee ( VAR ) decision that overturned a penalty awarded to his team during their 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

The incident occurred in the closing stages of the match when Eberechi Eze appeared to be fouled by Atletico defender David Hancko inside the penalty area. Initially, the referee, Danny Makkelie, signaled for a penalty, sending a wave of anticipation through the Arsenal ranks.

However, after a VAR review, the decision was dramatically reversed, much to the relief of the home crowd at the Metropolitano stadium and the dismay of Arteta and his players. Arteta was particularly scathing in his assessment of the overturned penalty, questioning the rationale behind the VAR intervention. He stated that the reversal of the call felt incredibly unjust, especially considering the significance of the moment in such a high-stakes match.

He acknowledged that the penalty awarded to Arsenal earlier in the game, following a foul on Viktor Gyokeres by Hancko, and the subsequent penalty conceded by Ben White for a handball, were debatable but ultimately aligned with recent officiating trends, referencing a similar decision in the other semi-final between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. However, he drew a firm line at the Eze incident, arguing that it represented a pivotal moment that could significantly alter the course of the tie.

Arteta emphasized the immense effort and dedication his team had invested over nine months to reach this stage of the competition, and he felt the overturned penalty denied them a crucial opportunity to gain a decisive advantage. He believes the goal that would have resulted from the penalty would have fundamentally changed the dynamic of the two-legged affair.

In stark contrast to Arteta’s outrage, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone expressed gratitude for the VAR system, highlighting its role in securing a favorable outcome for his team. Simeone agreed with the referee’s initial decision to award a penalty to Arsenal for the foul on Gyokeres, but he questioned the legitimacy of the call, suggesting that Eze had exaggerated the contact to deceive the referee.

He also pointed out that the handball penalty awarded to Atletico was only given after a VAR review, demonstrating the system’s ability to correct potential errors. Simeone’s perspective underscored the inherent subjectivity in officiating and the challenges of interpreting incidents in real-time. He acknowledged that VAR can be a double-edged sword, sometimes benefiting his team and sometimes working against them, but he ultimately viewed its presence as a positive force in ensuring fairer outcomes.

The first leg concluded with a 1-1 draw, setting the stage for a highly anticipated second leg at Arsenal’s home ground, where both teams will be vying for a place in the Champions League final. Arsenal’s impressive home record in the Champions League adds another layer of intrigue to the upcoming encounter, as they remain undefeated at the Emirates Stadium in the competition.

The tie remains delicately poised, with both clubs determined to lift the coveted trophy for the first time in their history





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