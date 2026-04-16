Arteta Praises Arsenal's Character After Sporting Triumph Secures Champions League Semi-Final Spot

Despite a below-par performance, Mikel Arteta highlighted Arsenal's resilience and character after they ground out a goalless draw against Sporting Lisbon to reach the Champions League semi-finals. The manager emphasized the value of the players' efforts, especially with key injuries, and believes this achievement will boost their title challenge.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta acknowledged his team's imperfections following their progression to the Champions League semi-finals, asserting that the players' efforts hold significant value.

The Gunners secured a spot in the last four by overcoming Sporting Lisbon with a goalless draw in the second leg of their quarter-final tie, a result that saw them triumph 1-0 on aggregate.

Despite a performance that fell short of their usual standards at the Emirates Stadium, Sporting failed to capitalize on Arsenal's faltering display. Geny Catamo came closest for the visitors, his first-half volley striking the woodwork.

This encounter marked another instance of Arsenal struggling to maintain consistent form, having lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, with only one victory in that span.

Nevertheless, Arteta remains convinced that Arsenal's ability to secure crucial results even in unconvincing performances demonstrates their enduring spirit and determination amidst external criticism of their perceived mental fragility. He emphasized that the team recognizes its flaws but highlighted the importance of the players' commitment.

Arteta conveyed his gratitude for the players' hard work, particularly considering the significant number of key players sidelined through injury. He stressed that competing effectively and demonstrating resilience are paramount when striving for titles.

Arteta lauded Declan Rice's decision to play against Sporting despite being unwell and unable to train the previous day, underscoring his leadership and importance to the squad. He expressed frustration with the negative discourse surrounding the team, suggesting it paints a picture of a struggling side despite their achievements.

Reaching the Champions League semi-finals in successive seasons marks a historical achievement for Arsenal. They are set to face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals, with the first leg scheduled for April 29th and the return fixture on May 5th.

Arteta described the accomplishment as a momentous occasion and expressed happiness for the club's supporters, noting the significant strides the team is making. He anticipates two captivating encounters against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, acknowledging the impressive work Simeone has done.

Arsenal, aiming to reach the Champions League final for the first time since 2006, also has their sights set on a Premier League title, their first in 22 years. They currently hold a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League, but second-placed Manchester City, with a game in hand, presents a formidable challenge.

Arteta believes Arsenal's Champions League success will serve as a considerable morale boost ahead of their crucial league fixture against Manchester City. He stated that being in the Champions League semi-finals is an extremely challenging feat and that the team deserves to celebrate this achievement.





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