Mikel Arteta praises Viktor Gyokeres despite his miss as Arsenal settle for a 1-1 Champions League draw against Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates.

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta issued a robust defense of Viktor Gyokeres following a complex Champions League performance on Tuesday, where the Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium. The match, which saw Arsenal waste several clear opportunities to secure victory, highlighted the ongoing narrative surrounding the Swedish striker's inconsistent form since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in 2025.

Arteta Defends Striker Performance

Arteta immediately countered criticism regarding Gyokeres by highlighting the Swedish international's "brilliant" display, specifically pointing to his first goal at home this season and only his third in all competitions for the club. The manager described the strike as "unbelievable" and emphasized Gyokeres's tactical importance to the team structure. He noted that Gyokeres was instrumental in holding up the ball, creating link-up play, and stretching the pitch to open up spaces for his teammates.

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The Arsenal boss made a conscious decision to start Gyokeres over Kai Havertz for this league phase tie, a choice that initially appeared justified by the striker's early impact. Arteta expressed satisfaction with how connected Gyokeres was to the overall team dynamic, suggesting that the broader metrics of his performance outweighed the negative perception of his previous erratic displays. The manager insisted that the quality required to produce such moments is inherent in the player's skillset.

Dortmund Equalizer and Critical Miss

Despite Arsenal's dominance in possession and chance creation, Borussia Dortmund secured a valuable away point through an equalizer from Maximilian Beier. The German side began the match passively but shifted their approach after the break, pressing more actively and forcing Arsenal into difficult situations. Beier's goal disrupted Arsenal's rhythm and set the stage for a tense finish where individual moments would decide the outcome.

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The most scrutinized moment of the match occurred in the closing stages when Gyokeres missed a golden opportunity to seal the three points. The striker attempted a header that failed to connect properly, an error that provided ammunition to critics who have questioned his reliability in front of goal. This miss prevented Arsenal from winning at home for the first time this season, breaking their current momentum in domestic and European competitions.

Manager Insists on Dominant Display

Arteta firmly rejected the notion that Arsenal failed to dominate the game, arguing that the result did not reflect the superiority shown on the pitch. He described the performance as "unbelievable" in terms of threat and dominance, attributing the lack of a win to a combination of poor execution and unfortunate luck. The manager acknowledged that the team rushed certain actions and could have finished their build-up plays more effectively, but maintained that they deserved all three points based on the balance of play.

The Arsenal head coach highlighted the frustration of seeing high-quality chances fail to result in goals, stating that he did not understand how some of the balls evaded the net. He called for better finishing in critical moments, noting that while the team created numerous opportunities, the final product lacked the necessary ruthlessness. This perspective underscores the fine margins that often decide high-stakes European fixtures.

League Standings and Future Outlook

Arsenal currently sit fifth in the Champions League league phase table with three wins and two draws from their five matches played. Their European standing is closely contested, with seventh-placed Borussia Dortmund trailing by just one point, making every result crucial for the group's trajectory. The team remains unbeaten in their last 11 games across all competitions, a streak that Arteta hopes can be continued with a more clinical edge in upcoming fixtures.

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Attention now shifts to a significant Premier League showdown against title rivals Manchester City in north London on Sunday. Arteta expects a much more ruthless display from his squad to counter the struggles faced in Europe. He characterized the Dortmund result as a step in the right direction, emphasizing the desire to win every game while acknowledging the need to improve execution in front of goal.