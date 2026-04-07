Artemis II Astronauts Shatter Spaceflight Distance Record, Pioneering Lunar Exploration

NASA's Artemis II mission makes history with a record-breaking journey around the Moon, surpassing Apollo 13's distance record. The crew explores lunar environment and proposes crater names.

Four astronauts aboard NASA ’s Artemis II test flight around the Moon have etched their names in history, reaching a staggering 400,171 kilometers from Earth, thus surpassing the previous record for the farthest distance traveled by humans in space, set by the Apollo 13 mission back in 1970.

The crew, composed of astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, achieved this milestone as part of the initial crewed mission of NASA’s Artemis program, marking a significant leap in human space exploration. The Orion spacecraft, their vessel for this groundbreaking journey, reached its farthest point approximately 406,771 kilometers away from Earth at 12:56 pm Central Daylight Time on Monday, April 6th, before beginning its trajectory back towards Earth, firmly establishing a new record for human spaceflight distance.\Six days into the mission, the astronauts continued their work, diligently capturing images of the Moon during their journey away from Earth. This phase of the mission is crucial for understanding the lunar environment and gathering valuable data for future missions. Christina Koch, in a moment of connection with Earth, expressed her joy at being able to communicate with the world again. The Orion capsule is following a “free-return trajectory,” meaning it will loop around the Moon before embarking on a return journey back to Earth, a trip estimated to take approximately four days. Dr. Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, celebrated the astronauts' achievement, emphasizing that their dedication goes beyond breaking records; it fuels the hope for a bold future in space exploration. She also highlighted the mission's core objective of establishing a Moon base, signifying a long-term commitment to lunar presence and a stepping stone for future missions to Mars. The Artemis program itself is designed to push the boundaries of space exploration, aiming for more ambitious missions that go beyond just visiting the Moon.\The crew also took the opportunity to propose names for two lunar craters, a gesture that adds a personal touch to their historical mission. The first crater is proposed to be named “Integrity,” in honor of their spacecraft, a testament to its reliability and crucial role in their journey. The second crater will be named after Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll, a poignant tribute that reflects the human element within this scientific endeavor. These name proposals will be formally submitted to the International Astronomical Union, the governing body responsible for naming celestial bodies and their surface features, after the mission concludes. Currently, the Orion capsule is passing behind the Moon, providing the astronauts with a unique opportunity to observe the solar corona, a phenomenon usually hidden from view, due to the complete eclipse of the Sun from their perspective. NASA’s Orion spacecraft launched successfully on April 1st, using a Space Launch System rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The subsequent day, after making a series of burns to escape Earth orbit, the spacecraft set its course for the Moon, marking the start of a groundbreaking mission





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Artemis II NASA Moon Spaceflight Record

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