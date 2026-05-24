Arsenal Win Premier League Title for First Time in 22 Years

Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy after celebrating their first game as champions with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side clinched their first English title for 22 years on Tuesday when second-placed Manchester City drew at Bournemouth.

Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy after celebrating their first game as champions with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Mikel Arteta 's side clinched their first English title for 22 years on Tuesday when second-placed Manchester City drew at Bournemouth .

In action for the first time since the celebrations of their long-awaited triumph, the Gunners took the lead through Gabriel Jesus late in the first half at Selhurst Park. Noni Madueke scored Arsenal's second goal after the interval to ensure the champions ended the league campaign with 26 wins from 38 games.

Since losing at City on April 19 in a game that appeared to have tilted the balance of power in their rivals' favour, Arsenal have reeled off five successive league victories to finish seven points above Pep Guardiola's team. Once the match was over, the main event could take place as Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard got his hands on the trophy after medals were presented to Arteta and his squad.

Red confetti and fireworks exploded into the air as he hoisted the silverware, while Arsenal's stars sprayed champagne in front of thousands of Gunners fans in the Arthur Wait Stand. Arteta was tossed into the air by his players, while Arsenal's United States-based owner Stan Kroenke and his son Josh had carried the trophy onto the pitch for the presentation ceremony.

Those ecstatic supporters kept the party going, singing songs of praise for the champions, waving inflatable replicas of the trophy and joining the players in a rendition of club anthem 'North London forever'. Raising the trophy away from the Emirates Stadium couldn't detract from the glorious moment for Arteta and his players, who will display the silverware to many more of their adoring fans at a parade in north London on May 31.

Now Arteta's men will turn their attention to their bid to win the Champions League for the first time in the final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30. Winning the title was good enough but bringing home the Champions League as well would make this Arsenal's greatest season. Arteta made a host of changes ahead of the final in Budapest, leaving Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes, Eberechi Eze, David Raya and Viktor Gyokeres on the bench.

Arsenal forward Max Dowman became the youngest ever player to start a Premier League match at 16 years and 144 days, surpassing the previous record set by Jose Baxter, aged 16 years and 198 days old, in 2008. Palace boss Oliver Glasner also rested several of his key players prior to Wednesday's UEFA Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano.

Arsenal were given a guard of honour by Palace's players when they emerged onto the pitch before responding to Arteta's demand that they play with 'new standards' befitting their status as champions. On a blazing hot afternoon in south London, Jesus hit the post in the fifth minute and shot straight at Palace keeper Dean Henderson from a good position soon afterwards.

Gabriel Martinelli slipped a deft pass towards Jesus and the striker drilled a low drive past Henderson at his near post. Arsenal's set-piece prowess has been the calling card of their campaign and once again they crafted a perfect dead ball goal as Kai Havertz headed back to Madueke, who volleyed home from just inside the area





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Arsenal Premier League Crystal Palace Mikel Arteta Gabriel Jesus Noni Madueke Manchester City Bournemouth Bukayo Saka Declan Rice Gabriel Magalhaes Eberechi Eze David Raya Viktor Gyokeres Max Dowman Palace Oliver Glasner UEFA Conference League Rayo Vallecano Champions League Arsenal Captain Martin Odegaard Stan Kroenke Josh Kroenke Stan Kroenke And His Son Josh Had Carried The Arsenal's Set-Piece Prowess Has Been The Calli Arsenal's Set-Piece Prowess Has Been The Calli Who Volleyed Home From Just Inside The Area

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