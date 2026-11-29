Follow live match updates for Arsenal versus Manchester City, including key moments, cards, saves, and tactical fouls during the ongoing game.

The high-stakes encounter between Arsenal and Manchester City continues to unfold with intense physicality and tactical discipline from both squads. Early in the contest, Arsenal established slight dominance in possession, holding 54% of the ball compared to Manchester City's 46%. The atmosphere in the stadium remains electric as both managers look to assert control over the midfield battle.

Tactical Fouls and Early Cards

The match saw its first major disciplinary action when Enzo Fernandez received a yellow card for pushing Bruno Guimaraes. Fernandez later accumulated a second booking after committing several more fouls, highlighting the aggressive nature of his defensive approach. Manchester City responded with their own rough tactics, as Riccardo Calafiori was shown a yellow card for stopping a counter-attack. Meanwhile, Mikel Merino also entered the referee's book for a rough foul, signaling the growing tension on the pitch.

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Critical Saves and Goal Threats

At the other end, goalkeeping performances have been pivotal in keeping the scoreline tight. Gianluigi Donnarumma made a crucial save to deny Arsenal a likely goal, preserving his team's defensive integrity. Noni Madueke attempted to test the goalkeeper with a long-range shot, but Donnarumma kept it under control. Similarly, Jeremy Doku delivered a good effort for Manchester City, directing a shot on target that was expertly saved by Arsenal's David Raya, showcasing the high level of shot-stopping required in this fixture.

Offside Calls and Defensive Clearances

Arsenal's attacking ambitions were temporarily halted when Christos Tzolis was ruled offside, denying them a promising opportunity. Erling Haaland also faced frustration as his headed effort towards the goal was blocked by the Arsenal defense. The match became a chess match of defensive clearances, with players like Bruno Guimaraes and Abdukodir Khusanov relieving pressure at critical moments. Khusanov was particularly busy, making a clearance in the 16th minute to ensure Arsenal did not capitalize on a loose ball.

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Physicality and Player Interactions

Physical duels dominated the midfield, with several players going too far in their challenges. Erling Haaland was cited for pulling down Ezri Konsa, an incident that drew attention from the referee. Elliot Anderson also committed a foul by pulling down Noni Madueke, while Kai Havertz from Arsenal was seen pulling down Josko Gvardiol. The referee had to intervene multiple times, stopping play to speak with players and issuing a free-kick after Abdukodir Khusanov charged Havertz from behind.

Continued Pressure and Set Pieces

As the match progressed, both teams continued to battle for supremacy in every area of the pitch. Martin Oedegaard made a clearances to relieve pressure, ensuring Arsenal's defensive line remained organized. Elliot Anderson swung in a corner from the right, but the delivery was nowhere near a teammate, allowing the defense to clear the danger. Despite the stoppages and physical encounters, the game remains finely balanced, with both sides looking for a breakthrough in a tightly contested affair.