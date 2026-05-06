Arsenal Reach Champions League Final as Arteta Praises Fans for Setting the Standards

Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal supporters for their unwavering support as the Gunners secure a historic Champions League final berth with a 2-1 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid. The club now aims for a historic double, leading the Premier League by five points.

Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal fans for setting the standards after the Gunners secured a historic 2-1 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid, advancing to the Champions League final for only the second time in their history.

The match, held on Tuesday, marked a significant milestone for the club, which has never won the prestigious European trophy. Arsenal will now face either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in Budapest later this month, exactly two decades after their last appearance in the final. Arteta expressed his elation, stating, It's an amazing night. To live these kind of moments with our people, our players, everybody at the club, it's just an incredible feeling.

It makes sense, a lot of the things that we do and we go through, when you just see so many happy faces and so many people proud of what we are doing. The atmosphere was electric from the start, with Arsenal supporters creating an unforgettable experience at the stadium. Their energy and passion were palpable, setting a high bar that the team strived to meet.

Arteta acknowledged the fans' role, saying, I think they set the standards and we tried to catch up with them immediately. It's so good after so many years to give that joy back to them and see that pride in their eyes. It's beautiful to watch. The victory was not without its challenges, as Arteta had to make tough decisions regarding team selection.

He admitted feeling for the players left out, noting their professionalism and support. Some of them, I talked to them this afternoon and I said, I apologise, I'm going to play the same team. And their reaction immediately was, I'm here when you need me, I'm going to be right with the team and gave me a hug, so what else do I want? Arteta also highlighted the significance of Bukayo Saka scoring the decisive goal.

Saka, who made his Arsenal debut in December 2019, has become a symbol of the club's resurgence. Arteta remarked, It had to be someone very special and he's certainly someone very special with me and for the boys and for everybody attached to this club, so if he had to be someone scoring that goal, probably it had to be him. With four games remaining in the season, Arsenal are on the brink of achieving a historic double.

They currently lead the Premier League by five points over Manchester City, having played one more game. This puts them in a strong position to secure their first English league title in 22 years, adding to the excitement surrounding their Champions League final appearance





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