Arsenal's stunning turnaround from runners-up in the Premier League in their past three seasons to one step away from their first title in 22 years is down to a crucial decision that went in their favor as they edged out West Ham for a late equalizer. This now leaves them two points ahead of Tottenham in an enticing race for the title, with early January arrivals of Callum Wilson and Rayan Bai impacting their form. With Bournemouth winning and Liverpool floundering, the fight for 6th place and European football qualification looks to come down to second-half results against already-relegated opponents in Bournemouth, Liverpool, and Crystal Palace.

Arsenal are closing in on a first Premier League title for 22 years after the decision to rule out a late West Ham equaliser had huge ramifications at both ends of the table on Sunday.

Callum Wilson's stoppage time strike looked to have given the Hammers a lifeline in the relegation battle and Manchester City hope in the title race. But a VAR review for a foul on David Raya rescued Arsenal and edged north London rivals Tottenham closer to survival. Dropped points for Aston Villa and Liverpool has left the fight for a place in the Champions League next season open as in-form Bournemouth and Brighton close in.

FORTUNE FAVOURS THE GUNNERS Runners-up for the past three seasons, Mikel Arteta's team have wasted numerous opportunities already this season to leave City for dead in the title race. Now, though, they appear to have scaled the final big hurdle after a hugely contentious call fell their way. You need a lot of courage and bravery to stand out and give the opportunity to the referee to have a look at the action," said Arteta.

Two games against already-relegated Burnley and Crystal Palace, just days before the latter play in the Conference League final, separate the Gunners from glory. And Arsenal might not even need six points with City still to travel to high-flying Bournemouth in one of their three remaining games.

Bournemouth’s 11 000 capacity Vitality Stadium could be playing host to the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain next season after they stretched a remarkable unbeaten run since losing Antoine Semenyo to City in January to 16 games. Semenyo’s replacement Rayan has proven another smart piece of business by the Cherries and the Brazilian struck the only goal in a 1-0 win over Fulham in which both sides were reduced to 10 men





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Arsenal Premier League Title West Ham Equalizer VAR Review Callum Wilson Rayan Bai Bournemouth Burnley Crystal Palace Football Season Champions League Europa League

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