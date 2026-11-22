Arsenal missed the chance to extend its Premier League lead after a 2-2 draw with Newcastle. Manchester City ended a three-match losing streak with a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Arsenal missed the opportunity to extend its commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table after being held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle United on Saturday. The result, reported by Xinhua, prevents the London club from building a wider gap over its closest rivals during a critical phase of the season.

Arsenal Misses Title Lead

The Gunners controlled the early exchanges, opening the scoring in the 33rd minute. Kai Havertz provided the crucial assist to Eberechi Eze, whose well-struck shot found the back of the net. However, Newcastle United responded effectively after the break. Harvey Barnes equalized in the 49th minute following a possession error by Martin Odegaard. Malick Thiaw then put the Magpies ahead in the 62nd minute before David Raya suffered a suspected shoulder injury.

Also read Man City stumble again in Fulham draw, Arsenal held by Newcastle

Goalkeeper Injury Shakes Arsenal Defense

David Raya was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga during the second half after appearing to injure his shoulder. The substitution disrupted Arsenal's rhythm, but Noni Madueke rescued a point for the visitors in the 78th minute. This late goal ensured Arsenal remained unbeaten but failed to capitalize on their dominant first-half performance to secure all three points at St James' Park.

Man City Ends Three-Match Defeat Run

Manchester City concluded a frustrating run of three consecutive league defeats with a 1-1 home draw against Fulham. The visitors took a surprise lead in the 16th minute through Rodrigo Muniz, who was set up by former Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb. City's hopes of an immediate response were dampened when Erling Haaland's effort was ruled out after the referee determined he had kicked the ball out of goalkeeper Bernd Leno's hands.

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Enzo Maresca Secures Crucial Point

Fulham manager Enzo Maresca saw his team finally draw level in the 57th minute through a superb volley by Elliot Anderson. The goal came after the Hammers failed to clear a Phil Foden corner kick, capitalizing on a defensive lapse. The result marked a significant turnaround for Manchester City, who had struggled for form, while also ending Fulham's streak of 20 consecutive defeats against the Citizens.

Other Premier League Results

Elsewhere in the league, Bournemouth moved up to fourth place with a 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest, securing their fifth straight league victory. Leeds United achieved a historic comeback, winning 4-1 for their first victory at Stamford Bridge since 1999. Sunderland earned a 0-0 draw away to Aston Villa, while Coventry City defeated Crystal Palace 3-2.

Tottenham Youngster Makes Impact

Tottenham secured a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town, highlighted by the emergence of 18-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett. The young player scored in the 15th minute of his first Premier League start and set up Dominic Solanke six minutes after halftime. These results reshaped the mid-table landscape, adding complexity to the race for European qualification and relegation safety.