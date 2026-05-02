Arsenal Cruise Past Fulham, West Ham's Loss Boosts Spurs' Survival Hopes

Arsenal extend their lead at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Fulham, while West Ham's defeat to Brentford gives Tottenham a vital boost in their relegation battle. Newcastle and Brentford also secure important victories.

Arsenal solidified their position at the Premier League summit with a commanding 3-0 victory over Fulham , extending their lead to six points. The performance, marked by the return of Bukayo Saka to the starting lineup after a six-week absence, was a significant boost as the Gunners navigate a crucial period including a Champions League semifinal tie against Atletico Madrid.

Viktor Gyokeres also shone brightly, scoring twice and silencing recent criticism, bringing his season tally to an impressive 21 goals since his substantial move from Sporting Lisbon. The win wasn't just about the points; it was a statement of intent, demonstrating Arsenal's resilience and attacking prowess as they chase their first league title in over two decades.

The team displayed a level of dominance that had been missing in recent weeks, alleviating concerns about fatigue and maintaining momentum despite the demanding schedule. The match saw Gyokeres capitalize on an early opportunity, tapping in Saka's cross within the first nine minutes, immediately easing any pre-match tension at the Emirates Stadium. While a goal from Riccardo Calafiori was disallowed by VAR for offside, the attacking partnership between Gyokeres and Saka proved fruitful once more, leading to Arsenal's second goal.

Gyokeres further cemented his impact by heading in Leandro Trossard's cross just before halftime, establishing a comfortable cushion for the Gunners. Manager Mikel Arteta strategically rested key players like Saka, Declan Rice, and Eberechi Eze in the latter stages of the game, demonstrating a clear focus on the upcoming Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, where the tie currently stands at 1-1. This proactive management highlights Arteta’s commitment to balancing domestic ambitions with European aspirations.

Meanwhile, the results elsewhere in the league provided a glimmer of hope for Tottenham Hotspur in their fight against relegation. West Ham suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford, a result that significantly impacts the race for European qualification and offers Tottenham a crucial lifeline. Tottenham, currently in the relegation zone, now have the opportunity to climb out of the bottom three with a victory against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Brentford’s win strengthens their own claim for a Champions League spot, potentially making sixth place sufficient for qualification. The match saw a controversial own goal from West Ham’s Greek defender, followed by a VAR-disallowed equalizer. Brentford further solidified their lead with a penalty converted by Igor Thiago, marking his 22nd Premier League goal of the season.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United ended a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over Brighton, easing their own relegation concerns, while Brighton’s European hopes took a hit. Harvey Barnes scored a late goal to seal the victory for Newcastle, providing relief for manager Eddie Howe.

Finally, Sunderland faced a challenging match against an opponent, taking an early lead through Nordi Mukiele but playing for over an hour with a man down after Dan Ballard received a red card for a hair pull





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Arsenal Premier League Fulham West Ham Tottenham Brentford Newcastle Champions League Relegation Bukayo Saka Viktor Gyokeres

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