Ncikazi Addresses Ouaddou Fallout Talk After Arrows Lose 1-0 to Sundowns

Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi has responded to speculation of a fallout with Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, stressing professional discretion after his side's 1-0 Carling Knockout defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi has responded to speculation about an alleged fallout with Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou during their time together at the Buccaneers.

Ncikazi Addresses Ouaddou Rumours

Ncikazi recently joined Arrows, and his exit from Pirates was clouded by talk of an internal rift with Ouaddou. While Ouaddou said their relationship was good, Ncikazi emphasised professional integrity and discretion. Ncikazi spoke to the media after Golden Arrows lost 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday. The match took place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Also read ‘Every house has a toilet’: Ncikazi breaks Silence on Pirates exit and Ouaddou rift

Ncikazi used the opportunity to address the questions about his former employer. As a man of my age, you don't talk ill about your former employer because you offend them, Ncikazi said. Equally, when I start talking about my former employer, I'm offending my current employer. Every house has a toilet.

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As a man, you don't have a responsibility to tell every family member there's challenges in your family, he added. Even if there was a problem, you are not going to know because I'm a man. I have a responsibility to protect the environment I work for. In every club where I've worked, there are issues, Ncikazi said.

But I don't have a responsibility to publicly tell. As a coach, you are a CEO of the company. Protect the environment. I've got no comment.

Coach Critiques Team Performance

I've got no issues to answer. After the defeat to Sundowns, Ncikazi pointed to key areas his side needs to work on. He expressed disappointment with his team's output going forward, highlighting that they struggled with the final pass and the final decision. We will try to make the team better, he said.

We got into the areas we wanted to get into, but I'm disappointed in that part where there was one missing link, Ncikazi said. I don't think we will win games if we don't make decisions in that final area. But I'm not disappointed with the effort from the boys. They work very hard and there is something to work on and congratulations to Sundowns.

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A picture from the Betway Premiership 2026/27 shows Mandla Ncikazi during a match against AmaZulu at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on October 31 2026. The image was taken by BackpagePix/Muzi Ntombela. The report originated from Sowetan. Readers who wish to comment on this article can do so.

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