Giyani residents demand accountability after the arrest of former Lepelle Northern Water Chairperson Thovhele Kennedy Tshivhase and CEO Thulani Majola.

Giyani residents in the Limpopo province have intensified their calls for transparency and accountability following the arrest of two high-profile figures linked to a massive infrastructure project. Thovhele Kennedy Tshivhase, the former Chairperson of Lepelle Northern Water, and Thulani Majola, the CEO of LTE Consulting, were taken into custody on Thursday. Both individuals face serious allegations of corruption and money laundering connected to the regional water supply initiative.

The R4 Billion Water Project Mechanism

The infrastructure development in question began in 2014 with an initial approved budget of R90 million. Over the past twelve years, the cost of the project has escalated dramatically to exceed R4 billion. This exponential increase in expenditure has drawn intense scrutiny from the public and oversight bodies alike, highlighting severe financial mismanagement throughout the project's lifespan.

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Despite the massive financial injection, the project has failed to deliver functional water infrastructure to the community. The discrepancy between the initial budget and the final cost suggests significant diversion of funds or massive cost overruns due to administrative failures. Authorities are now investigating how a R90 million project ballooned to a R4 billion expense without delivering tangible results to the residents.

Stakeholder Positions and Public Anger

Community members in Giyani have expressed profound frustration over the delayed completion of the water scheme. The ongoing water crisis has triggered periodic protests across the region. Residents view the recent arrests as a necessary step toward justice, stating they are pleased that law enforcement is finally addressing the individuals allegedly responsible for looting funds intended for water provision.

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Joe Makhafula, a spokesperson for Lepelle Northern Water, addressed the situation by affirming the entity's commitment to ethical governance. He stated that the organization remains dedicated to cooperating with all relevant law enforcement agencies in accordance with applicable legislation. Makhafula emphasized that accountability, transparency, and ethical governance are central to the mandate of Lepelle Northern Water.

The arrested individuals, Thovhele Kennedy Tshivhase and Thulani Majola, are scheduled to appear at the Polokwane Magistrates' Court. They are expected to apply for bail next Thursday. The court proceedings will determine whether they remain in custody or are released pending the outcome of the legal investigations into their alleged financial crimes.

Real-World Impact on Residents

The failure of the water project has had a devastating impact on daily life in Giyani. Residents report severe struggles with basic water access, affecting students, workers, and families alike. One local resident described the hardship, noting that learners struggle to bath in the morning before heading to school due to the lack of water supply.

The crisis extends beyond domestic use, affecting those who commute to work. Residents describe it as an everyday challenge to manage without reliable water sources. Another resident highlighted the irregularity of supply, stating that water sometimes arrives infrequently and often late at night when most people are asleep, making it useless for daily preparation.

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Local communities are demanding that the arrested suspects return the misappropriated funds so that the water project can finally be completed. The public believes that recovering the stolen money is the only way to restore basic services and alleviate the suffering caused by the prolonged water crisis in the region.