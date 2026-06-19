Arrest warrants for senior SAPS officers suspended due to national security assignment

The NPA confirmed warrants for Lieutenant‑General Dumisani Khumalo and Major‑General Nosipho Madondo were issued but later put on hold because the officers are involved in a critical immigration security operation scheduled for the end of June. No other officers were targeted and there is no investigation into KwaZulu‑Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Friday 19 June 2026 Johannesburg - The National Prosecuting Authority 's Investigating Directorate Against Corruption confirmed that arrest warrants had indeed been issued on Thursday for two senior police officers.

The warrants targeted Lieutenant‑General Dumisani Khumalo and Major‑General Nosipho Madondo of the South African Police Service and no other members of the force. According to NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago the officers were summoned to the Brooklyn police station on 18 June 2026 to present themselves for the legal process.

However, when they arrived the expected arrests did not occur, prompting widespread speculation about why the operation had been halted. Kganyago later explained that the decision to suspend the warrants was linked to a separate national security assignment. The two generals are part of the Justice Crime Prevention and Security cluster that is preparing a special security measure scheduled for 30 June 2026 to address emerging immigration challenges.

Maintaining continuity and effectiveness of that team was deemed a higher priority, prompting IDAC to pause the execution of the arrest orders until the assignment was completed. The spokesperson stressed that any reports suggesting additional officers were being targeted are false and should be dismissed. The episode also involved KwaZulu‑Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who told eNCA that both he and General Khumalo had received intelligence on Wednesday indicating that IDAC intended to secure the two officers within 48 hours.

Mkhwanazi said he was skeptical of the information at first, but a phone call from General Khumalo confirming the development convinced him to respond. Kganyago clarified that there is no investigation involving Commissioner Mkhwanazi and that there was never any intention to arrest him. The situation underscores the delicate balance between anti‑corruption efforts and operational demands within the nation's security apparatus





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National Prosecuting Authority SAPS Anti‑Corruption Immigration Security Kwazulu‑Natal Police

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