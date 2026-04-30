Arrest of Fake SSA Agent in Pretoria and Triple Murder in Motherwell Shake South African Communities

A 41-year-old man was arrested for impersonating an SSA agent and extorting businesses in Pretoria, while three men were found dead in Motherwell, suspected of school vandalism. Authorities are investigating both cases amid rising concerns over crime.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Pretoria after allegedly impersonating a State Security Agency (SSA) employee and extorting local businesses. The suspect was apprehended by members of the Hawks , South Africa ’s elite crime-fighting unit, at the Silver Lakes estate on Wednesday, 29 April 2026.

The arrest followed a tip-off that the man was in possession of firearms, prompting officers to obtain a search and seizure warrant. During the raid, authorities discovered two appointment cards linked to the SSA, raising suspicions of fraudulent activity. Colonel Katlego Mogale, a spokesperson for the Hawks, confirmed that the suspect had been targeting businesses in the Pretoria area, though further details about the extortion scheme remain under investigation.

In a separate but equally disturbing incident, three men were found dead in Dyakalashe Street, NU12, Motherwell, on 27 April 2026. The victims’ bodies were discovered burned in the street, and preliminary investigations suggest they were killed in retaliation for allegedly vandalizing and stealing property from a nearby school. Police officers, upon further investigation, uncovered stolen school property at a nearby residence, which was subsequently confiscated.

Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, a police spokesperson, stated that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is actively investigating the murders, though no arrests have been made yet. The identities of the deceased are known to authorities but will only be released after their next of kin have been notified. The case has been assigned to the SAPS Serious and Violent Crime Investigation (SVCI) Unit, which is working diligently to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The recent incidents highlight ongoing challenges in law enforcement, particularly in combating fraud, extortion, and violent crime. Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

Meanwhile, The Citizen continues to provide trusted reporting on these developments, encouraging readers to stay informed by following their coverage on Google News and other platforms. As investigations progress, further updates are expected, shedding more light on the motives behind these crimes and the efforts to hold those responsible accountable





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