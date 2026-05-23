Armed Robbers Invade Former Minister's Home

A group of armed robbers invaded the home of former South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Pretoria, South Africa, on Tuesday evening. The suspects confronted Dr. Pandor in her bedroom while another suspect held her husband captive in the bathroom during the home invasion. The suspects reportedly stole several items, including televisions, a laptop, and mobile phones, before fleeing the scene in the family's Toyota Cross. No injuries were reported. Police are working around the clock to apprehend those responsible. Tshwane District Commissioner Major General Samuel Thine is expected to visit the family to provide updates on the investigation and outline policing interventions targeting house robberies across the district.

A group of armed robbers stormed the home of former South Africa n Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Pretoria , South Africa , on Tuesday evening.

The suspects confronted Dr. Pandor in her bedroom while another suspect held her husband captive in the bathroom during the home invasion. The suspects reportedly stole several items, including televisions, a laptop, and mobile phones, before fleeing the scene in the family's Toyota Cross. No injuries were reported. Police are working around the clock to apprehend those responsible.

Tshwane District Commissioner Major General Samuel Thine is expected to visit the family to provide updates on the investigation and outline policing interventions targeting house robberies across the district. Pandor, 72, served as South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation from 2019 to 2024 and took up the chancellorship of Nelson Mandela University in April 2026. She is one of the ANC’s most respected elder stateswomen





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Robbery Home Invasion Naledi Pandor South Africa Pretoria Police Investigation

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