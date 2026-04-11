Armed Hijacking of City Power Contractor Vehicle in Alexandra Raises Infrastructure Security Concerns

Five armed suspects hijacked a City Power contractor’s vehicle in Alexandra, stealing the vehicle and valuable equipment. The incident highlights the growing challenges of infrastructure-related crime and the utility's efforts to protect its assets and workforce. City Power calls for community support in combating these criminal activities.

In a brazen act of criminality, five armed suspects hijacked a City Power contractor’s vehicle in Alexandra yesterday, making off with the vehicle and a significant amount of valuable equipment. The incident, reported by Alex News, occurred around midday near the intersection of 11th and 12th Avenue and Richard Baloyi Street.

The contractors were diligently working on-site, engaged in the crucial task of welding and securing mini substations when the perpetrators, who were traveling in a white Toyota Avanza devoid of registration plates, launched their attack. The swift and decisive actions of the armed suspects underscore the escalating challenges faced by City Power in safeguarding its infrastructure and personnel in the area. The stolen vehicle, a white Nissan NP200 bakkie, was not only carrying essential tools and equipment necessary for their work but also contained the personal belongings of the workers, including a generator, paint, and welding rods. This incident highlights the vulnerability of utility contractors and the critical need for enhanced security measures to protect both workers and essential infrastructure from increasingly bold criminal activity. City Power swiftly condemned the attack, emphasizing the serious implications it carries for the safety of its employees and the reliability of the electricity supply to the community. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena stated that the utility is taking this matter very seriously and working with law enforcement on the ongoing investigation. The armed men confronted the contractors, brandishing firearms, before seizing the vehicle keys and making their escape with the bakkie and its valuable contents.\City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena further elaborated on the broader implications of infrastructure-related crime and the challenges faced by the utility. The utility recognizes that incidents such as these not only put the lives of workers at risk but also seriously impede efforts to protect critical infrastructure and maintain a dependable electricity supply to the community. Mangena highlighted the escalating trend of criminal activities, including theft and vandalism, as major hurdles for the utility, particularly in areas like Alexandra. Alexandra has been identified as a priority area for intervention due to the noticeable surge in infrastructure-related crimes. City Power is responding with a comprehensive program aimed at securing mini substations and other critical infrastructure across its eight Service Delivery Centre areas. This initiative, which began in Roodepoort the previous year, is now being extended to all eight areas, with a specific focus on identified hotspots where criminal activity is most prevalent. Alexandra is among the areas where this intervention has been prioritized due to the increased frequency of vandalism and infrastructure-related crimes. City Power has already implemented similar protective measures in hotspots such as Lyndhurst, Lombardy East, Gresswold, Hofmeyer, and Kew. This proactive approach underlines City Power's commitment to protecting its infrastructure and ensuring the safety of its employees and the community.\In response to this alarming incident and the broader trend of infrastructure-related crime, Mangena appealed to the community for cooperation and support. City Power is emphasizing the importance of community involvement in safeguarding essential infrastructure. Mangena called on residents to actively counter criminal activities and to promptly report any incidents of intimidation, threats, attacks, or any suspicious activities observed near City Power infrastructure. This community cooperation is viewed as absolutely vital in improving response times and ensuring the safety of both employees and the residents of Alexandra. The utility believes that a collaborative effort between City Power and the community is crucial in effectively combating these criminal acts and providing a safe and reliable electricity supply. The appeal underscores the shared responsibility of protecting essential services and maintaining the integrity of critical infrastructure. By working together, the community and City Power can create a safer environment for workers, reduce the incidence of crime, and ensure a reliable supply of electricity for all. The police are investigating the incident and City Power is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. The loss of equipment and disruption to services is a major concern. The City Power aims to improve response times and improve the safety of both employees and residents





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City Power Hijacking Alexandra Infrastructure Crime Security Theft Vandalism Electricity Community Support

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