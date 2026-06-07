Argentina beats Honduras 2-0 in World Cup warm-up without Messi

Argentina defeated Honduras 2-0 in a friendly match in Texas, with Lautaro Martinez and Giuliano Simeone scoring. Lionel Messi remained on the bench as he recovers from injury.

Argentina cruised to a 2-0 victory over Honduras in a lackluster friendly match played in College Station, Texas on Saturday, as the reigning World Cup champions continued their preparations for the upcoming tournament in the United States.

The match served as Argentina's penultimate warm-up game before the group stages, and coach Lionel Scaloni opted to rest star player Lionel Messi, who remained on the bench for the entire 90 minutes. Messi has been recovering from a hamstring injury suffered on May 24, and Scaloni is carefully managing his fitness to ensure he is ready for the World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16.

Despite the absence of their captain, Argentina dominated possession and created numerous chances, showcasing the depth and tactical discipline that have become hallmarks of Scaloni's team. The first goal came in the 37th minute when Nicolas Tagliafico was fouled in the penalty area by Christopher Melendez, and Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez calmly slotted the spot kick low to the goalkeeper's left.

Martinez was instrumental throughout the match, his intelligent movement and link-up play causing constant problems for the Honduran defense. The second goal arrived in the 54th minute, when Martinez produced a clever backheel to set up Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone, who fired a powerful shot past goalkeeper Edrick Menjivar to double Argentina's lead.

Giovani Lo Celso came close to adding a third with a curling effort from outside the box that struck the crossbar, while Tomas Aranda forced a save from the Honduras goalkeeper with a well-struck shot in the second half. Honduras, already eliminated from World Cup contention, struggled to create meaningful chances and rarely threatened Argentina's goal. Scaloni praised his team's performance despite the experimental lineup, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the team's identity.

'Maybe it could have been done better, but as for the team's hallmark, its identity, I think it remains intact, and that's the most important thing. That's what we're looking for, in the end, not to break that identity,' he said in the post-match press conference. The victory extends Argentina's unbeaten run to 11 matches, a streak that includes a dominant qualifying campaign and impressive performances in friendly matches.

Argentina will face Iceland in their final warm-up match on Tuesday in Auburn, Alabama, before turning their attention to the World Cup group stage. Scaloni has hinted that Messi could feature against Iceland, possibly playing a limited role to regain match sharpness. The three-time World Cup winners are drawn in Group D alongside Algeria, South Korea, and Belgium, and are considered among the favorites to lift the trophy.

The match against Iceland will provide a final opportunity for Scaloni to fine-tune his tactics and assess his squad's readiness for the tournament. With a blend of experienced veterans like Angel Di Maria and rising stars like Martinez and Enzo Fernandez, Argentina boasts a formidable roster capable of competing at the highest level. The team's defense, anchored by Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi, has been particularly impressive, conceding only a few goals in recent outings.

As the World Cup approaches, the Albiceleste are building momentum and confidence, aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962. The squad's cohesion and Scaloni's strategic acumen will be crucial as they navigate the challenges of the tournament. Fans will be eager to see if Messi can recover fully and lead his country to glory once again





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