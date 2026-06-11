Are we letting go of our children too soon?

The article discusses the challenges faced by children in today's world and the need to protect them from harm. It raises questions about whether we are letting go of our children too soon and whether we are preparing them adequately for the adult world.

Youth Month should be the moment we make a different promise: not to let go too soon and not to call a child grown for our own convenience.

The world we are handing them is not a gentler one. It is faster, louder and more saturated with content and contact than any generation has had to face at this young age. We are in a great hurry to call them grown. The work of raising a child is the work of building that agency with them, in time and with support, so that when they cross into adulthood, they arrive whole and healthy, and not just intact.

Nelson Mandela, whose legacy gave rise to our organisation and helped shape our democracy, said: “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.





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Children Youth Protection Agency Society's Soul Nelson Mandela

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