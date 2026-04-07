Archbishop Makgoba Condemns Murders of Corruption Whistleblowers in Easter Sermon

The Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, used his Easter sermon to condemn the killings of corruption whistleblowers in South Africa. He highlighted specific cases and called for an end to the culture of violence and impunity that has taken hold in the country.

The Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, has voiced his deep concern regarding the alarming rise in the murders of corruption whistleblowers in South Africa . His poignant remarks were delivered during his Easter sermon at the historic Cathedral of St George in Cape Town over the weekend, capturing the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for justice and accountability.

The Archbishop's sermon served as a powerful call to action, highlighting the vulnerability of those who dare to expose corruption and the corrosive impact these killings have on the nation's moral fabric. The frequency and impunity with which these assassinations occur point to a systemic issue, requiring comprehensive investigation and urgent measures to protect potential whistleblowers. The recent murders of courageous individuals, who courageously exposed corruption, stand as stark reminders of the perils faced by those who strive to uphold integrity and transparency. The Archbishop's intervention underscores the church's commitment to social justice and the protection of the innocent and vulnerable, advocating for a society where truth is valued above all else. His words resonate deeply within the context of South Africa's ongoing struggle against corruption, echoing the voices of those who have suffered and calling for an end to the culture of violence and impunity. This is not just a call for justice for the whistleblowers themselves, but also for the safeguarding of democracy and the future of South Africa. The assassination of whistleblowers, witnesses, and legal professionals is a direct attack on the rule of law and the fundamental principles of a fair and just society. The Archbishop's stance reflects a shared sentiment of distress and concern among many South Africans who recognize the danger this trend poses to the country's progress and the well-being of its citizens. He further emphasized the urgent need to address the root causes of corruption and the protection of all individuals who are targeted by those who seek to enrich themselves through corrupt means.\ The cases highlighted by Archbishop Makgoba represent a disturbing pattern of violence targeting individuals who dared to expose corrupt practices within the South African government and its associated entities. These high-profile cases have left many in the country concerned, shaken, and afraid for the future. Babita Deokaran, a senior Gauteng Health official, was brutally murdered in 2021 outside her Johannesburg home after uncovering a massive R850 million tender fraud at Tembisa Hospital. This brazen act of violence demonstrated the lengths to which corrupt actors were willing to go to silence those who threatened their illicit gains. The case of Marius van der Merwe, who testified as 'Witness D' at the Madlanga Commission investigating police corruption, resulted in his assassination at his home in December of the preceding year. This further highlighted the pervasiveness of corruption and the risks faced by those who are brave enough to testify against those in power. Marumo Eric Phenya, a businessman and whistleblower, was assassinated in Roodepoort in October 2022 after revealing multi-million-rand tender corruption within the Department of Home Affairs. This demonstrated the pervasive nature of corruption. These examples, and many others, expose a disturbing trend of violence aimed at preventing the revelation of illicit activities. The frequency of these assassinations shows a disregard for the principles of the rule of law and justice and demands immediate and decisive action. Each incident chips away at the public's trust in institutions and fosters a culture of fear, hindering any effort to build a transparent, ethical and just society. The fact that the perpetrators of these acts are not brought to justice signals a breakdown in the system.\Archbishop Makgoba observed that it is almost unsurprising to read of a new corruption scandal every day involving people who exploit politics for personal gain. He condemned the brazen assassinations of whistleblowers, witnesses, and professionals like lawyers, which are attempts to avoid the consequences of taking bribes from tenderpreneurs. He added that there is a culture of unstoppable violence that seems to have taken hold within the country, fueled by greed and impunity. He stated that those who engage in corruption and violence are not only criminals, but they also endanger the very principles of democracy, social justice, and respect for human rights. The Archbishop's remarks serve as a call for a collective effort to address corruption at all levels, strengthen law enforcement, and provide better protection for those who risk their lives to expose wrongdoing. In essence, he highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy involving law enforcement, the judiciary, government, and civil society to tackle the pervasive problem of corruption. This involves implementing measures to protect potential whistleblowers, increase accountability for corrupt officials, and create an environment that promotes transparency and the rule of law. The Archbishop's words serve as a reminder that the fight against corruption is a moral imperative, and the future of South Africa depends on the collective commitment of all its citizens. It is imperative to protect those who act with integrity, fight for justice and expose corruption, ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice and that the victims are not forgotten





ewnupdates / 🏆 30. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Corruption Whistleblowers South Africa Archbishop Makgoba Assassinations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rand Easter Show Drives Johannesburg Economy, Creates JobsThe 131st Rand Easter Show in Johannesburg offers a wide array of entertainment, supports local businesses, and significantly contributes to job creation and economic growth in the city. The show, which runs through Easter Monday, provides a platform for entrepreneurs, boosts tourism, and offers a fun-filled experience for families.

Read more »

Archbishop Makgoba Laments Difficulty in Celebrating Easter Amidst Global ConflictArchbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town expressed his difficulty in celebrating Easter due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts, particularly highlighting the situation in the Middle East and its global repercussions on oil and food prices.

Read more »

Limpopo Expects R100 Million Boost from Easter Holiday TourismLimpopo's tourism department anticipates a substantial economic impact from the Easter holiday, driven by a surge in religious pilgrims. Accommodation demand is at a peak, leading to fully booked facilities and price hikes in some establishments despite warnings. The influx highlights the province's tourism growth but also its struggle to fully meet peak demand.

Read more »

Pope marks first Easter under cloud of Mideast warThe US-born pope, who has emerged as a leading voice against the war, will hold mass in St Peter's Square from 0830 GMT in front of thousands of faithful.

Read more »

SASSA Happy Easter wishes leave grant beneficiaries COLDWell-meaning SASSA Happy Easter wishes have recipients fuming after payments were held back till after the long weekend …

Read more »

Classroom destroyed in suspected arson at North West schoolNW education MEC condemns suspected arson at a school in Itsoseng, Lichtenburg

Read more »