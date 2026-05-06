ARB Dismisses L’Oréal’s Complaint Against Eucerin’s ‘No.1 Dermatologist-Recommended’ Claim

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) in South Africa dismissed L’Oréal’s complaint against Eucerin’s advertising claims, ruling that the skincare brand had sufficient evidence to support its 'No.1 dermatologist-recommended' status. The dispute centered on a survey of 152 dermatologists, which the ARB deemed statistically valid, despite L’Oréal’s arguments about outdated data. The decision highlights the complexities of market leadership claims in competitive industries.

At the heart of a recent dispute in South Africa's skincare industry was a bold claim that sparked controversy across shelves and screens. The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) found itself at the center of a debate between two skincare giants, Eucerin and L’Oréal , over advertising claims made by Beiersdorf, the parent company of Eucerin .

Between November 2025 and February 2026, Eucerin ran a series of advertisements across multiple skincare categories, including even tone, acne-prone skin, and sun protection, all anchored by variations of a claim that positioned Eucerin as the 'No.1 dermatologist-recommended brand' in South Africa. L’Oréal, a major competitor, challenged the credibility of these claims, arguing that Beiersdorf relied on an undisclosed survey from October 2025 and initially failed to provide sufficient proof.

L’Oréal also suggested that newer research, which they did not submit, would show different market leaders. The survey that the ARB ultimately accepted was backed by an independent expert accredited by the South African Medical Research Council. The study surveyed 152 dermatologists across South Africa, a number the ARB deemed statistically meaningful. The research examined both overall brand recommendations and category-specific concerns such as pigmentation, acne, and sun care.

Due to the commercially sensitive nature of the data, the ARB reviewed the report confidentially, relying on a non-confidential expert summary to assess the validity of the science and methodology. One of L’Oréal’s primary arguments was that the research was outdated.

However, the ARB noted that while the survey was labeled 'October 2025,' the fieldwork continued through December, and the analysis was completed in January 2026—just before the advertisements ran. The ARB concluded that this timeline was current enough to justify the claims during the campaign period. The Board also highlighted that in highly competitive categories like skincare, multiple surveys using different but valid methodologies can legitimately produce different 'No.1' results.

This acknowledgment underscores a well-known reality in the industry: market leadership can vary depending on the survey’s methodology, timing, and scope. The ARB emphasized that the responsibility to prove a claim lies with the advertiser, not with competitors to disprove it. Ultimately, the complaint was dismissed, reinforcing the importance of substantiation in advertising claims





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