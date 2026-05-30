Aprilia achieved a historic milestone at the Mugello circuit for the 2026 Italian Grand Prix as Marco Bezzecchi broke the lap record to claim pole position, securing an all-Aprilia front row with teammate Jorge Martin and Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez. Martin also set a new MotoGP top-speed record earlier in practice. The session featured a poignant tribute to Alex Zanardi and a strong comeback from Marc Marquez after surgery.

On May 30, 2026, at the Mugello circuit, Aprilia made motorsport history as Marco Bezzecchi secured a pole position with a lap time of 1:43.921, breaking the lap record and earning a front-row lockout for the Italian manufacturer.

Bezzecchi, riding on home soil, was joined by his teammate Jorge Martin and Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez, marking Aprilia's first-ever 1-2-3 start. The achievement was made even more poignant by Bezzecchi's special tribute helmet to Alex Zanardi, the former F1 driver and Paralympic champion who passed away earlier in the month. Jorge Martin also set a new MotoGP top speed record earlier in practice, reaching 368.6 km/h, and celebrated his first front-row start since the 2024 Malaysian Grand Prix.

The session also featured a notable comeback from reigning champion Marc Marquez, who returned after double surgery following a crash at the French GP, qualifying fourth fastest. The MotoGP Italian Grand Prix promises an exciting race, with Aprilia's dominance setting a high benchmark and the emotional atmosphere honoring Zanardi.

**Title:** Aprilia Dominates Mugello Qualifying with Historic Front-Row Lockout as Bezzecchi Breaks Lap Record **Description:** Aprilia achieved a historic milestone at the Mugello circuit for the 2026 Italian Grand Prix as Marco Bezzecchi broke the lap record to claim pole position, securing an all-Aprilia front row with teammate Jorge Martin and Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez. Martin also set a new MotoGP top-speed record earlier in practice.

The session featured a poignant tribute to Alex Zanardi and a strong comeback from Marc Marquez after surgery. **Category:** Sports / Motorsports **Keywords:** ["MotoGP", "Italian Grand Prix", "Aprilia", "Marco Bezzecchi", "Jorge Martin", "Mugello", "Qualifying", "Lap record", "Top speed record", "Alex Zanardi", "Marc Marquez"





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Motogp Italian Grand Prix Aprilia Marco Bezzecchi Jorge Martin Mugello Qualifying Lap Record Top Speed Record Alex Zanardi Marc Marquez

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