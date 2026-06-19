Application Developer Role for Global Life Office Customer Team

Our client seeks an experienced Application Developer to join its Global Life Office of the Customer team. The role involves full lifecycle development of business-critical applications using .NET, C#, and SQL Server in a hybrid Cape Town setting, with collaboration across international teams. Key responsibilities include design, development, deployment, support, requirement gathering, Agile participation, and troubleshooting. Required skills: .NET, C#, T-SQL, Azure DevOps, application architecture. Candidate must be eligible to work in South Africa.

Our client is looking for a skilled Application Developer to join the Global Life Office of the Customer team. This position provides the chance to build and support vital business applications in a collaborative, international setting.

The hired individual will manage the entire software development lifecycle, from initial design and development through deployment, support, and continuous improvement of applications used by multiple international business units. Based in a hybrid work environment in Cape Town, you will work with stakeholders, business analysts, project managers, and technical teams across South Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, the UK, Canada, and the United States.

This role is ideal for a developer passionate about creating scalable solutions, using modern Microsoft technologies, and contributing to applications that power global operations. Key responsibilities include designing, developing, maintaining, and enhancing business-critical applications using . NET, C#, and Microsoft SQL Server. You will oversee the full software development lifecycle, covering analysis, design, development, testing, deployment, and support.

Collaboration with business analysts, project managers, stakeholders, and end users is essential to gather and convert business requirements into effective technical solutions. Participation in Agile development processes, sprint planning, and task management is required. You will also troubleshoot, diagnose, and resolve application and database issues, support production environments, and implement necessary enhancements. Requirements: proven experience in application development with .

NET and C#; advanced T-SQL skills for complex queries, stored procedures, views, and database optimization; hands-on experience with Azure DevOps or Microsoft DevOps tools for task tracking, source control, build automation, and deployment pipelines; strong understanding of application architecture and backend development principles; South African citizen, permanent resident, or authorized to work in South Africa





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Application Developer .NET C# Microsoft SQL Server T-SQL Azure Devops Agile Development Full Software Lifecycle Global Team Cape Town

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