Apple Unveils Siri AI in Major Overhaul to Compete in AI Race

Apple has launched a revamped Siri, now called Siri AI, with a standalone app, on-screen awareness, and web integration. The update aims to close the gap with AI leaders like ChatGPT and Gemini, emphasizing practical features and privacy while facing regulatory delays in the EU and China.

Apple has introduced a significantly upgraded Siri , now branded as Siri AI, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California. The revamped assistant is designed to be more conversational and includes a standalone app, enhanced ability to analyze on-screen content, and the capacity to pull in information from the web.

This update arrives two years after Apple first pledged major improvements that faced numerous delays. Users will be able to revisit past Siri conversations, and the assistant can locate specific details, such as an address mentioned in a message, even if it was never explicitly saved. These changes represent Apple's most substantial effort to rejuvenate Siri, which has been perceived as lagging behind competitors like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Google's Gemini.

Those rivals have rapidly integrated agentic AI-software capable of performing complex tasks-into everyday computing platforms. Craig Federighi, Apple's software chief, acknowledged the competitive landscape during his keynote, subtly critiquing other developers who, in his view, pursue AI advancements without adequately considering the end-users.

'Some appear to be racing forward, seemingly pursuing AI for the sake of AI, without clear regard for the people, all of us, that it's ultimately meant to serve,' Federighi stated. Apple's approach differs from its rivals; while others push toward fully autonomous agents, Apple emphasizes practical, integrated features.

'This finally delivers on the promise of Siri from 15 years ago,' said Bob O'Donnell, president and chief analyst at Technalysis Research. He described it as 'AI for the masses; it's not really agentic,' highlighting its focus on everyday utility.

However, analyst reaction was measured. Craig Moffett of MoffettNathanson characterized the updates as not 'earth-shaking' but sufficient to make Siri 'a credible chatbot and possibly a credible agent.

' Apple is also leveraging partnerships for its AI initiatives, incorporating models built with Google's Gemini technology and planning to use Nvidia chips in cloud infrastructure for larger models. Privacy remains a central pillar of Apple's strategy. The company asserted that personal data would stay private, with most processing occurring on users' devices or through its own secure cloud system.

Yet, for Siri AI to monitor on-screen activity and app content, Apple must gain deeper insight into users' digital lives, creating a 'tension between convenience and privacy,' according to Paolo Pescatore of PP Foresight. The challenge for Apple is convincing consumers that advanced intelligence does not require compromising privacy. Siri AI can search through messages and emails, and its on-screen awareness lets it answer questions directly related to what is displayed.

Images and searches will be saved to a new freestanding app synced across iPhones, iPads, and Macs using Apple's private cloud computing. Other AI functions run entirely on-device. Regulatory hurdles also impact the rollout. Due to concerns under the EU's Digital Markets Act, Siri AI will not be available initially on iPhones or iPads in the EU.

It will also be absent from the Chinese market as Apple addresses regulatory issues. Beyond Siri, Apple announced additional features such as expanded child-safety controls, allowing parents to manage apps, websites, and contacts. Messaging apps will now blur graphic images by default and alert parents, building on earlier nudity detection safeguards





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