Apple iPhone Duo Supply Constraints and Memory Cost Pressures

Apple faces iPhone Duo supply shortages and rising memory costs. Gross margins drop to 45-46% while Q4 sales beat estimates at $114.48 billion.

Apple Inc reported fourth-quarter financial results that exceeded market expectations, yet the company issued a cautious outlook for the upcoming holiday season due to escalating component costs and significant supply constraints on its new iPhone Duo device. Shares of the technology giant fell 2% during trading after executives highlighted these headwinds, reversing earlier gains from strong quarterly earnings data.

Financial Performance and Margin Forecasts

Apple generated total fourth-quarter sales of US$114.48-billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $113.39-billion according to LSEG data. Earnings per share reached $2.10, beating the projected $1.99 even when excluding 5 cents in tariff refunds. Despite this strong performance, Apple expects gross margin to decline to 45-46% for the quarter ending in December, down from 47.9% in the previous period.

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The company forecast services revenue growth of 8-9%, falling short of analysts' expectations of 10.7%. Early demand for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and higher average selling prices contributed to the robust quarter. However, rising memory chip costs continue to pressure profitability as the company navigates the transition to newer product cycles.

iPhone Duo Production Challenges

A primary factor affecting near-term operations is the constrained supply of the newly launched iPhone Duo. Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh stated that the company is unable to meet overall demand and provided no timeline for when supply and demand will reach balance. The ramp-up process is proceeding well, but inventory limitations persist as of today.

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During an interview, Ternus disclosed that a very small percentage of iPhone Duo units were returned due to display problems, which Apple is actively replacing. The company is spacing out its releases this year, with iPhone Pro and Duo models shipping now while other models are expected next year. This strategy aims to smooth out the yearly revenue cycle that traditionally peaked in the holiday quarter.

Supply Chain and Pricing Strategies

Apple is implementing strategic pricing adjustments to mitigate the impact of rising component costs. The company raised prices for the iPhone 17 by $100 and increased some MacBook prices upon launching the iPhone 18 Pro. These increases provide partial offset against higher memory costs compared to the June quarter.

Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan noted that purchasing commitments increased by $33-billion during the quarter as Apple works closely with memory suppliers. While he did not directly confirm long-term supply agreements, the company has taken steps to lock in supplies amid predictions that memory costs will continue to rise into next year.

AI Services and Future Outlook

Beyond hardware components, Apple identified Siri AI and server-side model features as factors affecting margins. The company plans to charge more for iCloud+ subscriptions to offset AI costs, though specific pricing has not been announced. Usage limits will be applied to features relying on server-side models, including intelligent photo editing.

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Market analysts note that Apple must solve screen glitches and ramp up manufacturing output to sustain momentum. Bob O'Donnell of Technalysis Research emphasized that the ability to weather component price increases will determine how well Apple competes against smartphone rivals. Investors remain focused on how these operational challenges will impact future quarters.