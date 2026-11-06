Apple iOS Hidden Keyboard List Blocks Political and Offensive Terms

Research reveals Apple maintains a hidden grey list of 100,000 words and phrases that are suppressed in iOS autocomplete, impacting political discourse and user communication.

Apple has quietly maintained an undisclosed multilingual grey list containing tens of thousands of words and phrases within its iOS operating system, a discovery made by independent researcher Derik Kauffman. This hidden list actively prevents the iPhone keyboard from autocompleting or swipe-typing specific terms, creating a significant barrier to how users input certain content on devices used by billions of people worldwide.

The mechanism behind this feature operates as a suppression filter rather than a total ban. While iPhone users retain the ability to manually type any word they choose when drafting emails or messages, the predictive text engine systematically refuses to suggest these flagged terms. This process allows Apple to manage the delicate trade-off between preventing the accidental generation of offensive content and accurately anticipating user intent during communication.

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The Scope of the Hidden Grey List

Derik Kauffman, the founder of the startup Blacklight which specializes in finding errors in scientific papers, identified the list in September after noticing that his swipe-typing would stutter over specific phrases like bad boy or white man but not over similar constructions like bad girl or black man. The conservative estimate for the number of grey-listed words and phrases, including their variations, is approximately 100,000 items, a figure that does not include Chinese characters stored in the system.

The content of this extensive database is predominantly composed of vulgar, offensive language, or terms related to drugs, sex, and violence. However, the list also includes politically salient phrases that are blocked from suggestion, such as dictator Trump and sleepy Joe. This selective filtering demonstrates how the company influences communication at a massive scale, even if the intervention is described as light-touch censorship.

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Political and Cultural Filters by Language

Apple's filtering system applies different rules based on the language setting of the device, blocking culturally and politically specific expressions across multiple regions. For Hindi speakers, the keyboard prevents swipe-typing Modi braggart and Rahul is Pappu, which are critical references to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his opponent Rahul Gandhi. These blocks ensure that derogatory political slogans are not easily accessible through standard typing methods.

In French, the system suppresses the phrase immigration too high, while Hebrew users cannot swipe-type occupied territories. Other English language exclusions include right wing conspiracy, Tibetan independence, and United Ireland. Reuters testing confirmed that attempts to swipe-type United Ireland often yielded United Iceland, and attempts for Tibetan independence resulted in Tibetan independences, proving the list's active interference with accurate input.

Inconsistencies and Researcher Verification

Derik Kauffman argued that Apple applied these filters inconsistently, citing examples where read smut could be swipe-typed while read gay smut could not. This disparity suggests that the algorithm's logic may not be transparent or uniformly applied across all semantic contexts. The researcher emphasized that while preventing accidental sends of obscene messages is understandable, the lack of user customization for these blocks is problematic.

Matt Suiche, an engineer at the cybersecurity company Tolmo, independently recovered the same grey list and cross-referenced it with Apple's internal data, achieving a near-perfect match with Kauffman's findings. Suiche noted that this list has been hidden in plain sight for years, potentially influencing human communication within messaging apps by filtering out specific topics from predictive suggestions over a long period.

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Apple's Response and Historical Context

Apple did not comment directly on the size or composition of the list in an email response, but stated that the keyboard is designed to avoid offering suggestions that might be inappropriate or offensive. The company reiterated that users always have the option to type specific words manually and can override predictive text suggestions. This stance aligns with previous incidents, such as when the word Trump briefly appeared on screen after dictating racist, which Apple attributed to a fixable error.

The implications of this hidden list extend beyond convenience, touching on broader issues of digital speech and platform governance. With billions of iPhone users, the words Apple chooses to suppress from autocomplete can quietly shape communication patterns. The discovery raises questions about transparency in how tech giants curate language and the extent to which algorithmic filters influence public discourse and political expression.