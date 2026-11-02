Apple CEO Earnings Call: Memory Chip Costs, AI Strategy and iPhone Duo Sales

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses rising memory chip costs, AI strategy with Siri, and new iPhone Duo sales during the first earnings call. Investors scrutinize Q1 results.

Apple CEO Tim Cook hosted his first earnings call on Monday as investors closely monitored the company's forecast. The market seeks to determine whether a rapid launch of new products can successfully offset rising costs for memory chips. These financial pressures have been a significant concern for the tech giant as it navigates a challenging supply chain environment. The call focused heavily on how these economic factors influence future profitability and strategic direction.

Memory Chip Costs Impact Profit Growth

All new products began shipping during the first quarter of Apple's current financial year. Cook had previously described the situation as a hundred-year flood of rising memory costs. Investors are now scrutinizing the company's outlook for the crucial December holiday quarter. Analysts expect rising memory-chip costs to drag quarterly profit growth to its weakest level in six quarters. This cost pressure remains a central topic for financial analysts evaluating the company's near-term performance. The impact on margins is expected to be a key metric for assessing operational efficiency.

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AI Strategy and Siri Revamp Details

Ternus provided remarks on artificial intelligence and the revamped Siri platform during the discussion. These comments are vital as other tech companies develop devices aimed at displacing the iPhone. How Apple embraces AI could have large implications for the future of its services business. The services segment has seen slowing growth, which has worried investors after years of rapid expansion. Dan Morgan, portfolio manager at Synovus Trust, noted recent agentic innovation far outpaces experience with Siri AI. He added that Apple has acknowledged Siri AI is far more focused on trust and privacy.

Apple is marketing its AI systems towards everyday people rather than Silicon Valley insiders. This group includes big users of frontier AI models from the likes of OpenAI. Morgan added that investors want to know whether Apple could profit by distributing third-party AI agents. They are watching to see if the company can take a cut of the business they generate through the App Store. This potential revenue stream is critical for the long-term valuation of the services division.

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iPhone Duo Launch and Supply Challenges

The iPhone Duo, the company's first foldable device, came out on 23 October. This launch will significantly benefit the holiday quarter sales figures. Nabila Popal, an analyst at research firm IDC, said she expects demand for the Duo to continue exceeding supply. This expectation holds despite some screen problems reported by early adopters. The device starts at nineteen hundred and ninety-nine dollars in the United States. The test will be how quickly Apple can replace affected devices while supplies remain tight.

iPhone sales are projected to climb about fifteen percent to fifty-six point five four billion dollars. This represents a slowdown from growth of about twenty-two percent in the previous three months. The results will capture just nine days of sales of the new iPhone eighteen Pro models. The Duo represents a strategic shift in how Apple approaches form factors and consumer preferences. Success in this segment could redefine the company's market position in mobile computing.

Financial Projections and Market Context

Apple's reluctance to join the massive AI spending race has worked in its favor so far. Its shares have risen about twenty-seven percent this year. This performance outpaces tech giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Amazon. Investors are seeking shelter from mounting concerns over the cost of building AI infrastructure. Analysts expect Apple to report a nearly eleven percent rise in revenue to one hundred thirteen point three nine billion dollars. This figure covers the July through September period, the fourth quarter of its financial year. Net profit is expected to rise about six percent to twenty-nine point zero four billion dollars. The services business is expected to grow almost ten percent to thirty-one point five six billion dollars. This is its slowest pace in more than three years. The results will capture just nine days of sales of the new iPhone eighteen Pro models.