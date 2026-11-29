Kimi Antonelli claims his 10th victory of the season at the Qatar Grand Prix, finishing 31.4 seconds ahead of teammate George Russell whose win hopes were destroyed by mechanical debris. The result secures Max Verstappen's second place in the standings while Ferrari takes second in the constructors' championship.

Kimi Antonelli claimed victory at the Qatar Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday, delivering a dominant performance that highlighted his status as a rising star in Formula One.

The Italian driver crossed the finish line with a significant margin, securing his 10th win of the season and demonstrating consistency throughout the campaign. His teammate, George Russell, had started from pole position and initially led the race, but his hopes of victory were dashed by a frustrating technical issue. During the second pit stop, Russell lost approximately 10 seconds as the Mercedes team struggled to clear a piece of polystyrene debris lodged behind the front wing.

Also read Antonelli tops both sessions at Qatar practice

This speed-sapping obstruction significantly hampered Russell's pace, allowing Antonelli to pull away and take the chequered flag a mighty 31.4 seconds clear. Throughout the race, Antonelli repeatedly asked over the team radio whether he should let Russell past to take the win, citing the large time gap. The team ultimately instructed him to maintain his position, confirming the gap was too great to risk allowing his teammate through without losing further time.

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Verstappen Secures Runner-Up Spot

Russell finished second under the Lusail floodlights, unable to recover the deficit caused by the stoppage and debris removal. McLaren's Oscar Piastri secured third place, maintaining his strong form in the latter part of the season. Red Bull's four-time world champion, Max Verstappen, finished fourth, a result that guaranteed he would end the season as the overall runner-up in the drivers' championship.

This outcome marks a pivotal moment in the championship battle, with Verstappen now unable to close the gap on the leader. In the constructors' standings, Ferrari successfully secured second place, bolstered by their drivers' performances in this high-stakes race. Lewis Hamilton contributed to this achievement by finishing in sixth place for his team. Charles Leclerc also scored crucial points by crossing the line in seventh position, consolidating Ferrari's position in the team rankings.

Rising Star Antonelli Dominates Qatar

The race showcased the intense pressure and strategic complexities that define the final stages of a Formula One season. Antonelli's victory serves as a testament to his skill and composure under pressure, further establishing his reputation in the sport.

Meanwhile, Russell's misfortune highlights the fine margins that can determine race outcomes in modern motorsport. The incident with the debris serves as a reminder of the unpredictable elements teams must manage during every grand prix event.