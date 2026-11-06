Antonelli Tops Sao Paulo GP Practice Ahead of Norris

New champion Kimi Antonelli leads Lando Norris in Sao Paulo GP second practice as Mercedes secures top spots. Max Verstappen finishes third.

Kimmy Antonelli established immediate dominance during the second free practice session for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, setting the fastest lap time at the Interlagos circuit. The new world champion outpaced McLaren driver Lando Norris by a margin of 0.253 seconds on Friday. Antonelli clocked a lap of one minute and 10.763 seconds, securing the top position for the Mercedes team ahead of the critical weekend race.

Practice Session Results and Standings

Red Bull Racing four-time champion Max Verstappen finished third in the session, trailing the Mercedes drivers. George Russell, Antonelli's teammate at Mercedes, placed fourth despite facing a five-place grid penalty for installing a new engine. McLaren's Oscar Piastri, driving the second upgraded car, secured fifth place in the competitive field.

Also read Mercedes can add F1 constructors’ title to Antonelli’s crown

Lewis Hamilton completed the top six for Ferrari, finishing ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc. Audi driver Gabriel Bortoleto took eighth place, followed closely by Isack Hadjar in the second Red Bull and Oliver Bearman representing Haas. The session concluded with teams completing low fuel-load runs on soft tyres without further time improvements.

Antonelli's Strategic Rhythm at Interlagos

The 20-year-old Italian driver found his rhythm immediately in changeable conditions at the Brazilian circuit. A gentle drizzle drifted into Interlagos during the session, impacting tyre temperatures and track grip for various competitors. Antonelli became the first driver to break the one minute and 11 seconds barrier after 30 minutes of action.

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This performance came shortly after Antonelli clinched the drivers' title by finishing third in Mexico last Sunday. The new champion appeared to relish the opportunity to shine in Brazil, a country with significant historical relevance to motorsport. Antonelli has spent time with the family of revered three-time champion Ayrton Senna during his recent visits to the region.

Ferrari Team Dynamics and Leadership

Ferrari team chief Fred Vasseur emphasized the need for mutual respect between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The directive followed a first lap clash between the two drivers in Mexico last Sunday. Vasseur stated that both competitors must respect each other, the brand, and the people working both at home and on the track.

Charles Leclerc returned to the cockpit after missing the first practice session, having traveled to Monaco for the birth of his first child. Neither driver provided an immediate public response to Vasseur's comments before Friday's action commenced. The team leadership continues to stress the importance of internal harmony ahead of the high-stakes Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Competitive Landscape and Grid Implications

The practice results highlight a tight competitive field among the leading teams. Mercedes demonstrated strong pace with both drivers in the top four positions. McLaren and Red Bull remain close contenders, with Norris and Verstappen showing consistent lap times. The grid penalties for Russell will significantly impact the starting order for the main event.

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Mercedes and McLaren have shown clear advantages in the current form, setting the pace early in the session. The performance gap between the top three drivers was minimal, suggesting a highly competitive race weekend. All teams completed their primary testing objectives without major mechanical incidents or extended delays.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix Weekend Outlook

The qualifying sessions will be crucial for determining the final starting positions for Saturday. Teams must optimize tyre strategies to handle the variable weather conditions present during practice. The Interlagos circuit presents unique challenges due to its elevation changes and fast corners, requiring precise car setup.

Ferrari faces additional pressure to ensure their drivers avoid further on-track incidents. The management's clear message to Hamilton and Leclerc underscores the importance of strategic cooperation. Mercedes and McLaren aim to convert their practice pace into race victory and championship points for their respective constructors.