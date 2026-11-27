New world champion Kimi Antonelli topped first practice for the Qatar Grand Prix, leading George Russell in a Mercedes one-two at the Lusail International Circuit.

Newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli led a Mercedes one-two in first practice for the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday, lapping the floodlit Lusail circuit in 1:23.217 seconds on the medium tyre.

Teammate George Russell was second, 0.507 seconds slower despite running the theoretically faster soft compound. The 20-year-old Italian is the sport's youngest champion and Italy's first since 1953. Red Bull's Isack Hadjar was third fastest on a warm evening in Qatar. McLaren's Lando Norris, the outgoing 2025 world champion, was fourth, one hundredth of a second quicker than teammate Oscar Piastri in fifth.

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Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen told Sky Sports television: The Mercedes are hugely fast, Antonelli looks to be in a class of his own. Max Verstappen, winner of three of four Qatar Grands Prix to date, was sixth and 0.916 seconds slower than Antonelli, seeking his fourth consecutive win at Lusail. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton were seventh and eighth. Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad was ninth and Alpine's Pierre Gasly tenth.

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Hamilton flags high tyre degradation

Hamilton raised concern over team radio, asking: Did other people have degradation? Because mine is massive. The reply confirmed much higher than expected wear on all compounds. Pirelli have prepared for that, with teams limited to 27 laps per set and the race sure to be at least a two-stopper.

Mercedes, the 2026 champion team, looked ominously strong. Hadjar had an anxious moment when he was cleared to leave the pits with a mechanic still busy with the rear left tyre. The mechanic jumped away and was unhurt. Stewards said they would investigate a possible unsafe release after the session.

Hadjar was earlier noted and then investigated for slight contact with a mechanic during a pit stop. The session began with Gasly leading out ahead of Haas newcomer Rafael Camara. Verstappen asked for a lighter sun visor before Leclerc set the early bar at 1:26.222 ahead of Hamilton. Verstappen and Antonelli took top spot in turn before the Italian pulled clear, with Russell moving up to second and Hadjar third as the top teams lined up briefly in pairs.

Antonelli leads as normality returns

By the half-hour mark Antonelli clocked 1:23.217 to go seven-tenths clear of Russell, as Leclerc led the switch from mediums to softs in a reshuffle that saw him go fifth. After the showbiz spectacle of Las Vegas last weekend, this was a more prosaic return to Formula One normality as the circus began the first of two season-ending contests in the Arabian Gulf. Ferrari completed the session without trouble.

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The drivers suffered high levels of tyre degradation throughout an otherwise unexceptional opening practice.