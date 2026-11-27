New world champion Kimi Antonelli topped Friday's opening practice for the Qatar Grand Prix ahead of teammate George Russell as Mercedes dominated.

Kimi Antonelli has established early dominance at the Lusail International Circuit by topping the timesheet during the opening practice session for the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix. The twenty-year-old Italian driver, who recently secured the title of the sport's youngest world champion and Italy's first since 1953, clocked a best lap time of one minute and 23.217 seconds. This performance edged out his Mercedes teammate George Russell by a margin of 0.507 seconds, signaling a strong start to the season-ending double header in the Arabian Gulf. The result underscores the formidable pace of the Mercedes squad, identified as the 2026 champion team, as they prepare for the final stretches of the Formula One calendar.

Mercedes Dominates Opening Practice Session

Mercedes executed a perfect team strategy to secure a one-two finish in the first practice period, highlighting their competitive advantage over the field. Antonelli's lap on medium tires stood out as the standout effort in a session generally characterized by high levels of tire degradation across all teams. The Italian's performance was seven-tenths of a second faster than Russell's best attempt, demonstrating clear pace superiority within the garage. This dominance comes after a chaotic previous weekend in Las Vegas, marking a return to more conventional racing dynamics at this technologically demanding circuit.

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Verstappen Struggles Amid Red Bull Challenges

Four-time champion Max Verstappen found himself sixth in the second Red Bull, trailing the leading Mercedes cars significantly as he seeks a fourth consecutive victory at Lusail. The Dutch driver's pace was overshadowed by the consistency of the Italian and British drivers in the competing Mercedes vehicles. Isack Hadjar secured third place for Red Bull, providing a rare bright spot for the Austrian team in this particular session. Outgoing 2025 world champion Lando Norris and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri rounded out the top five, showing respectable form compared to the struggling Red Bull unit.

Ferrari Pair Finish Seventh and Eighth

The Ferrari team experienced a mixed session with Charles Leclerc and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton finishing seventh and eighth respectively. Leclerc initially set the bar early with a lap of 1:26.222 before Hamilton challenged him, but both drivers were ultimately surpassed by the Mercedes pair. The Italian driver led the switch from medium to soft tires during the latter half of the session, reshuffling the order and dropping to fifth place temporarily. Despite the bickering narratives surrounding the team, Ferrari completed the practice without major mechanical trouble, though their pace remains below the Mercedes standard.

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Incidents and Steward Investigations

While the on-track action was relatively incident-free compared to previous weeks, a notable event occurred involving Isack Hadjar during a pit stop. The Red Bull driver made slight contact with a mechanic, which resulted in him being noted by the stewards and subsequently investigated. This minor breach of protocol was one of the few disruptions in an otherwise smooth session. Other drivers, including Pierre Gasly and Haas newcomer Rafael Camara, participated without significant issues, with Gasly leading out initially before the pace leaders took over the timesheets.

What Comes Next for Season Finale

The dominance shown by Mercedes in practice sets a challenging target for the rest of the grid as the season enters its final phase. With the circus now in the Arabian Gulf for two concluding contests, teams must address tire degradation issues that plagued the opening session. The performance gap between the top Mercedes cars and the rest of the field suggests a tight battle for pole position in qualifying. Drivers will look to minimize errors and optimize car setup to counter the steep pace advantage displayed by Antonelli and Russell in Friday's opening hours.