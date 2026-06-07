Teenager Kimi Antonelli delivered a flawless, uninterrupted performance to secure his fifth consecutive victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, extending his championship lead to 66 points over Lewis Hamilton amid numerous crashes and penalties.

Teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli extended his lead in the Formula One drivers championship with a dominant victory at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The 19 year old Italian, driving for Mercedes , claimed his fifth straight win of the season, a streak not seen from an Italian driver since Alberto Ascari in 1952.

Antonelli's performance was described as flawless and without nerves as he guided his car through a race that was repeatedly disrupted by crashes, retirements and a series of penalties. He finished 6.271 seconds ahead of seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton, with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar taking third place and McLaren's Oscar Piastri slotting into fourth.

Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad earned career best finishes in fifth and sixth respectively, while Sergio Perez rounded out the top ten for the new Cadillac powered team, delivering its first point of the season. The race began with drama as four time champion Max Verstappen suffered an engine failure on the opening lap and was forced to retire, marking his eighth first lap retirement of his career.

World champion Lando Norris also had to abandon the race after his McLaren experienced battery problems. Antonelli, who had secured pole position - the youngest ever pole sitter at Monaco - made a perfect launch and quickly built a buffer, leading by over five seconds by lap ten. Hamilton was among several drivers penalised with a five second time penalty for exceeding the pit lane speed limit during the first round of stops.

The young Italian pitted after completing 37 laps and retained his advantage without difficulty. A safety car was deployed on lap sixty when Lance Stroll clipped the barriers at Antony Noghes, and the race was restarted on lap sixty six. Shortly after the restart, Charles Leclerc crashed at the same spot, prompting a second red flag while the circuit was repaired. The incident promoted Hadjar to third place and gave the field a brief pause.

During the ensuing chaos Russell received a drive through penalty for failing to serve a prior time penalty correctly, dropping him from a strong position to fourteenth after he pitted. Despite the interruptions Antonelli kept his composure, extending his lead once more as Hamilton chased but could not close the gap.

The win pushes Antonelli 66 points clear of Hamilton in the championship standings, underlining his rapid rise in the sport and establishing him as the dominant force of the season. His race engineer Peter Bonington reportedly told him after the victory that{question} no fastest lap was





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