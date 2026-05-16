Antoine Semenyo's Back-Flick Seals Manchester City's FA Cup Triumph

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo produced one of the great FA Cup final goals with an audacious back-flick that sealed Manchester City’s 1-0 win against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday. Semenyo illuminated a largely scrappy final late in the second half as he improvised a sublime finish to caress Erling Haaland’s cross into the net.

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo produced one of the great FA Cup final goals with an audacious back-flick that sealed Manchester City ’s 1-0 win against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

Semenyo illuminated a largely scrappy final late in the second half as he improvised a sublime finish to caress Erling Haaland’s cross into the net. The Ghana winger’s moment of magic was enough to clinch City’s eighth FA Cup triumph and their second piece of silverware this season after the League Cup final win over Arsenal in March. Semenyo joins Ricky Villa, Michael Owen, Roberto Di Matteo, and Steven Gerrard among the ranks of iconic FA Cup final goalscorers.

Ironically, the 26-year-old – an inspired signing from Bournemouth in the January window – was born just a stone’s throw from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge home in west London. The third FA Cup success of Guardiola’s reign ended City’s run of two successive defeats in the final against Crystal Palace and Manchester United. Guardiola, who also lifted the trophy in 2023 and 2019, has now won 20 trophies in his glittering decade as City manager.

His attention will turn back to City’s slender hopes of making it 21 pieces of silverware with a miracle in the Premier League title race. City, on a 21-game unbeaten domestic run, will be five points behind leaders Arsenal if the Gunners beat relegated Burnley at home on Monday. Guardiola’s men can close the gap back to two points with a victory at Bournemouth in their penultimate match of the season on Tuesday.

Ahead of his 24th trip to Wembley with City, Guardiola joked that he was ‘so disappointed’ he has not had a stand named after him at the home of English football. Uncertainty has swirled around Guardiola’s future all season, and with just one year left on his contract, the 55-year-old is yet to give an indication if he plans to stay or go at the end of this term.

If it is about to be the end of an era, Semenyo ensured Guardiola will leave with at least one more golden memory. Without a win in their last seven league games, they are languishing in ninth place with virtually no chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Under interim boss Calum McFarlane, they produced a battling but ultimately impotent display that underlined why frustrated fans protested against owners BlueCo before kick-off and chanted ‘we want our Chelsea back’





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Manchester City Chelsea FA Cup Final Antoine Semenyo Back-Flick Erling Haaland Wembley Guardiola Premier League Title Race Calum Mcfarlane Blueco Chelsea Fans Premier League

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man City battle 'fatigue' ahead of FA Cup final clash with troubled ChelseaPep Guardiola hopes Manchester City can overcome mounting fatigue in Saturday's FA Cup final as Chelsea aim to salvage a turbulent season by ending their domestic trophy drought.

Read more »

Pep Guardiola warns of mounting fatigue as Manchester City face Chelsea in FA Cup finalPep Guardiola has expressed concern about his team's mounting fatigue as they prepare for the FA Cup final against Chelsea. The City boss is worried about the physical toll of their gruelling fixture schedule, which includes playing Bournemouth just three days after facing Chelsea. He also highlighted the advantage Chelsea could gain from having a week of training at home.

Read more »

Antoine Semenyo's Audacious Goal Seals FA Cup Victory for Manchester CityManchester City clinched their eighth FA Cup title with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley, featuring a brilliant strike from Antoine Semenyo.

Read more »

Semenyo's magical moment fires Man City to FA Cup final win over ChelseaAntoine Semenyo's back-flick goal in the final minutes of the game secured Manchester City's win over Chelsea at Wembley, making it their eighth FA Cup triumph and Guardiola's 20th trophy as City manager.

Read more »