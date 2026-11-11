Dupont to start at flyhalf for France against South Africa in Paris on 13 November

Antoine Dupont will move from scrumhalf to flyhalf for France against South Africa in the Nations Championship on Friday, 13 November in Paris, after an injury crisis ruled out four first-choice No 10s.

Antoine Dupont will start at flyhalf for France against South Africa in their Nations Championship match in Paris on Friday, 13 November. The match will be played at the Stade de France.

France head coach Fabien Galthie confirmed the selection, which addresses an injury crisis that has left Les Bleus without their four first-choice flyhalves. Romain Ntamack, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Hastoy and Thomas Ramos are all unavailable. Ramos usually plays at fullback but is also a top-class flyhalf, making his absence another significant blow for France. Dupont normally plays scrumhalf and is the team captain.

Also read France South Africa Clash Decides Nations Championship Pool Leaders

Roles Reversed: Dupont to Flyhalf, Lucu to Scrumhalf

Dupont and Maxime Lucu had been widely expected to line up in the half-back positions, but with the captain retaining his scrumhalf spot. Lucu came on at flyhalf outside Dupont against Fiji last week to replace Ntamack, who suffered a shoulder injury just past the half-hour mark. But against the Springboks, their roles will be reversed. Dupont will wear the French No 10 shirt, while Lucu starts at scrumhalf.

Advertisement

Galthie has opted to beef up his pack against the fearsome Springbok forwards on Friday night. Julien Marchand has been picked in place of Maxime Lamothe at hooker. Former captain Gregory Alldritt makes his return to the team for the first time in a year at No 8. His inclusion comes with fellow back-rower Paul Boudehent injured and unable to play.

France have lost nine of their last 10 encounters against the Springboks, including the last five meetings at the Stade de France. France starting XV: 15 Theo Attissogbe, 14 Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, 13 Kalvin Gourgues, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Antoine Dupont (captain), 9 Maxime Lucu, 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Cameron Woki, 6 Francois Cros, 5 Mickael Guillard, 4 Florian Verhaeghe, 3 Sipili Falatea, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros.

France's Starting XV vs. South Africa

France replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Rodrigue Neti, 18 Regis Montagne, 19 Charles Ollivon, 20 Tom Staniforth, 21 Esteban Capilla, 22 Axel Desperes, 23 Emilien Gailleton. South Africa starting XV: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Lood de Jager, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche.

South Africa replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Cameron Hanekom, 21 Paul de Villiers, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok.