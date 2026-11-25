Gauteng health officials warn that a 52% rise in antibiotic use between 2020 and 2022 is fueling dangerous drug-resistant infections, complicating treatment for common illnesses and major surgeries across the region.

Antimicrobial resistance is emerging as a critical public health crisis in South Africa, with the Gauteng Department of Health issuing urgent warnings about the diminishing effectiveness of life-saving medicines. Department spokesperson Steve Mabona highlighted that the inappropriate use and overuse of antibiotics are driving a surge in drug-resistant infections that could become increasingly difficult and potentially life-threatening to treat.

Surge in Antibiotic Consumption Data

Recent surveillance data released by health authorities reveals a stark 52% increase in antibiotic consumption across South Africa between the years 2020 and 2022. This sharp rise coincides with worrying levels of resistance among bacteria responsible for serious bloodstream infections, a trend that experts fear could reverse decades of medical progress.

Also read South Africa Convenes National AMR Symposium to Tackle Resistant Infections

Steve Mabona noted that healthcare workers are now facing fewer treatment options for common infections, which threatens the foundation of modern medicine. The department emphasized that continued resistance could lead to longer hospital stays, more intensive treatment protocols, severe complications, and a significantly increased risk of death for patients.

Medical Procedures at Greater Risk

The implications of antimicrobial resistance extend far beyond simple infections, posing severe dangers to routine medical procedures such as surgery, organ transplants, cancer treatment, and intensive care. Steve Mabona warned that these essential healthcare services could become significantly more dangerous due to the heightened risk of acquiring hard-to-treat infections during hospital stays.

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Dr. Angelique Coetzee clarified that the crisis is not caused by a lack of manufacturing capacity or limited supply of drugs. Instead, the issue lies in the evolution of micro-organisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, which have developed the ability to survive medicines that were previously effective against them.

Public Misconceptions Drive Overuse

Dr. Angelique Coetzee identified several key drivers of this resistance, including the inappropriate use of antibiotics for viral illnesses like the flu and the common cold, sharing medicines, and self-medication without professional advice. She explained that a widespread public misunderstanding leads many patients to believe that antibiotics can cure almost any ailment, from a painful toenail to an ingrown hair.

Coetzee stressed that antibiotics do not work against viral infections and cannot cure the flu within three days. She noted that while patients may develop secondary bacterial infections following a viral illness, the antibiotics will not treat the underlying viral condition. This misconception often leads to dissatisfaction when doctors refuse to prescribe unnecessary medication.

Clinical Consequences for Patients

The clinical consequences of these resistant bacteria, often referred to as superbugs, can be severe and require immediate hospital intervention. Dr. Angelique Coetzee used urinary tract infections as a primary example, explaining that a patient who might typically be treated with oral tablets could require hospital admission and intravenous medication through a drip if lab tests show resistance.

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Patients admitted to hospitals are also at higher risk of exposure to other resistant bacteria, creating a cycle of infection that is difficult to break. The situation is particularly critical for patients undergoing surgical procedures, including Caesarean sections, where infections caused by resistant bacteria can become difficult to treat and may lead to fatal outcomes in severe cases.

Viral Illnesses Require Supportive Care

Healthcare professionals emphasize that viral infections generally require time and supportive care rather than antibiotic intervention. Coetzee reiterated that no antibiotic is capable of curing viral infections like the flu or colds quickly, urging the public to rely on evidence-based medical advice rather than demand inappropriate treatments.

The Department of Health continues to urge communities to use antibiotics responsibly to preserve their effectiveness for future generations. By addressing the root causes of resistance, including poor sanitation, contaminated water, and inadequate infection control, stakeholders hope to mitigate the growing threat to public health in South Africa.