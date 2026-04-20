Pan-African influencer Kemi Seba has applied for asylum in South Africa while fighting deportation and an international arrest warrant from Benin for his role in a failed coup.

The prominent anti-Western agitator and Pan-Africanist activist, Kemi Seba , whose legal name is Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi, has officially initiated a bid for political asylum within the borders of South Africa . This development follows his recent detention by local authorities for alleged violations of national immigration regulations.

Seba, a French-born individual of Beninese descent, finds himself in a precarious legal position as he faces scrutiny from the South African judicial system. Having been arrested approximately one week ago, the activist is also the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by his home country, Benin. The authorities in Cotonou have accused him of inciting rebellion and providing public support for a failed coup d'état that reportedly took place this past December. While his legal representatives in Pretoria continue to argue against the immigration-related charges, prosecutors are actively requesting additional time from the court to verify the authenticity of his travel documents and investigate broader allegations regarding his financial activities, specifically potential money laundering operations. During recent proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, Seba’s defense team emphasized that the application for political asylum serves as a cornerstone of their legal strategy to prevent deportation or extradition. His lawyer, Phooko, explicitly stated that they are challenging the immigration detention on the grounds that the asylum process takes precedence. Meanwhile, the prosecution has expressed a need for a postponement to thoroughly examine the activist's residency status and the specifics of the international warrant issued by Benin. The court has subsequently rescheduled the bail hearing for late April, ensuring that Seba and his associates remain in custody until the state can reconcile these complex international legal threads. Observers note that the delay might be a calculated effort by the state to prepare for the complexities of an extradition request, while Seba’s team continues to suggest that the authorities are merely attempting to buy time to formalize the legal case against him. Seba’s reputation as a polarising figure is well-established, with his ideological platform heavily focused on fierce criticism of French involvement in West African geopolitical affairs. By branding himself as a staunch opponent of what he terms the neocolonial influence of France, Seba has cultivated a massive digital following of approximately 1.5 million people. In recent years, his political alignment has shifted significantly toward Moscow, as he positions Russia as a strategic partner capable of countering Western dominance in the Sahel region. This transition has drawn severe condemnation from French political circles, including formal accusations from lawmakers who argue that Seba functions primarily as a megaphone for Kremlin-backed propaganda. Having already faced legal repercussions in France—including convictions for inciting racial hatred and the subsequent revocation of his French citizenship—the activist remains a central character in the ongoing narrative regarding the changing tides of influence within the African continent and the global struggle between competing world powers





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