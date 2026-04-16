Anti-Western Activist Kemi Seba Apprehended in South Africa on Extradition Warrant

Franco-Beninese activist Kemi Seba, known for his anti-Western rhetoric and support for Sahelian military juntas, was arrested in a Pretoria shopping mall. He is sought by Benin for alleged rebellion and by France for crimes against the state. Seba and his son were detained along with an individual allegedly assisting their illegal entry into Zimbabwe, as extradition proceedings are now underway.

South Africa n authorities have detained Kemi Seba , a prominent Franco- Benin ese activist with a strong anti-Western stance, at a shopping mall in Pretoria. The arrest comes as Seba is wanted in Benin for charges of inciting rebellion. Preparations are currently in motion for his extradition to Benin , according to a statement released by the police. The activist was apprehended on Monday alongside his 18-year-old son and a third individual.

Police reports indicate that this third person was allegedly paid to facilitate their illegal passage into Zimbabwe. Preliminary investigations have uncovered further allegations that Seba is a fugitive wanted in both France and Benin. These warrants are reportedly related to criminal activities deemed as crimes against the state in those nations. The case has been postponed, with a court date set for April 20th. Both Seba and his son have been remanded in custody while the extradition processes are actively being pursued. Kemi Seba, who was reportedly stripped of his French nationality in 2024, has been an outspoken proponent of the military juntas that have seized power through coups in the Sahel region. These regimes are characterized by their adversarial relationship with France and their growing ties with Russia. His outspoken support for these movements has placed him at odds with Western governments and established authorities in several African nations. The warrant for his arrest in Benin was issued on December 12th, following his public endorsement of a recently thwarted coup attempt. During this incident, mutinous soldiers had claimed on television to have successfully overthrown President Patrice Talon. Seba's arrest in South Africa brings him under the scrutiny of international law enforcement and highlights the complex geopolitical landscape of the African continent and its diaspora. The arrest of Kemi Seba underscores the intricate connections between political activism, international relations, and law enforcement across borders. His support for anti-Western sentiment and military takeovers in the Sahel region has clearly had repercussions extending beyond the immediate areas of political upheaval. The fact that he was allegedly attempting to enter Zimbabwe illegally, with assistance from a local individual, further complicates the legal ramifications of his detention. As extradition processes begin, the focus will shift to the legal frameworks and international cooperation required to address the charges he faces in both Benin and France. The situation serves as a reminder of how individuals involved in politically charged activities can find themselves subject to international legal action, particularly when their actions are perceived as threats to state security or public order. The ongoing legal proceedings will likely attract significant attention, given Seba's profile as a vocal critic of Western influence in Africa and his alignment with increasingly assertive regional powers





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