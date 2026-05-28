Anthropic Surpasses OpenAI in Valuation After Raising $65 Billion

Anthropic's latest funding round values the company at $965 billion, surpassing its rival OpenAI. The company aims to expand its computing capacity to meet growing demand for its chatbot, Claude.

US$65-billion at a post-money valuation of $965-billion, as it seeks to expand computing capacity to meet growing demand for chatbot Claude and scale its products.

The new valuation after the series-H funding round puts Anthropic ahead of rival OpenAI, which was last valued at $852-billion post-money in March. Since our series-G in February, adoption has continued to grow across global enterprise customers, and our run-rate revenue crossed $47-billion earlier this month, Anthropic said in a blog on its website. It was valued at $380-billion in February, after raising $30-billion.

Anthropic's pursuit of private funding coincides with preparations for a public listing, according to investors and bankers familiar with the company. Both Anthropic and OpenAI are planning to tap the public market, possibly as quickly as this year, to acquire the computational resources necessary to power their services and train new models.

Anthropic has struggled to meet demand in recent months, forcing it to institute usage limits during peak hours and incentivise off-peak use by offering more compute during those hours





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Anthropic Openai Chatbot Claude Private Funding Public Listing

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