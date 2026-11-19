Anthropic priced its Nasdaq IPO at $83 per share, raising $79.4B and valuing the AI company at $1.5T. The listing, set for Thursday under ticker ANT, breaks SpaceX's record.

Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 per share on Wednesday, above its expected range, and will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT.

The Claude chatbot maker sold 956 million shares, giving it a valuation of $1.5 trillion including employee stock options and restricted shares. The offering raised $79.4 billion and could rise to as much as $89.6 billion if underwriters exercise options to buy additional shares. That breaks the record $75 billion raised by Elon Musk's SpaceX in June at a valuation of $1.77 trillion, which ultimately raised $86 billion after banks exercised their options.

Also read Wall Street spares no expense in Anthropic IPO frenzy

Anthropic IPO Valued at 1.5 Trillion Dollars

The total deal size was $107.3 billion, including another $26 billion Anthropic is raising through a private placement of shares at the IPO price. The first major frontier AI model developer to go public, Anthropic increased the number of shares it was selling by about 19% to 980 million, Reuters reported. On a fully diluted basis the IPO values the company at about $1.5 trillion. On a non-diluted basis the valuation stands at about $1.1 trillion.

The five-year-old company was founded in 2021 by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, now chief executive and president, with several colleagues after leaving ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. The strong demand came even as AI stocks have swung sharply, with investors questioning whether heavy spending on the technology will pay off.

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Nvidia, the chip giant at the centre of the AI investment boom and an investor in Anthropic, has been shaken by the resignation of chief executive Jensen Huang after he admitted to an affair with a woman reportedly believed by US intelligence to be a Chinese spy. Wall Street is also digesting US midterm election results that gave control of both chambers of Congress to Democrats, who are more wary of AI.

Earlier estimates had put Anthropic's valuation as high as $2 trillion, but they fell as AI stocks slid in recent weeks. US stock futures were up after the IPO details were made public, while Asian tech stocks remained under pressure. Armina Rosenberg, portfolio manager and co-founder of Minotaur Capital, which is awaiting an Anthropic share allocation, said the IPO was a useful gauge of investor appetite for AI. She said one listing won't settle the debate.

IPO Tests AI Investment Economics

There is a genuine wall of worry right now and it will take a few things to climb it. Once Anthropic reports publicly, it becomes one of the clearest tests of whether the economics of AI are holding up. Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives & Co said in a note that Anthropic's IPO is a big near-term win for the tech sector and should help restore some investor confidence.

US Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren criticised the listing on X, saying the company fails to answer for the potential threats to Americans' retirements and the entire financial system if this IPO goes awry. Anthropic's revenue has surged at a pace few US companies have ever matched, reaching $17 billion in the third quarter, up from $1.4 billion a year earlier. Its annualised revenue run rate reached $81 billion as of October 31, up $10 billion from September 30.

Revenue rose 47% in the third quarter to $16.96 billion from the second quarter. The company said it had 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in annual revenue on a trailing 12-month basis as of September 30, compared with more than 1,500 at the end of last year. Much of that revenue comes from customers paying to use its AI models for computer coding, particularly Claude Code, its coding agent popular among software developers.

High Computing Costs Impact Anthropic Profit

But sustaining that growth is becoming expensive. Anthropic spent nearly $9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure in the first half of 2026, nearly four times the amount spent a year earlier. It incurred an additional $5 billion in computing costs in the third quarter, reducing the revenue generated per dollar of computing capacity. The company reported an operating loss of $567 million, compared with operating income of $974 million in the previous quarter.

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The net loss narrowed to $23.3 billion from $66.3 billion a quarter earlier, including non-operating items related to bonds convertible into its shares. Anthropic has committed to nearly $900 billion in computing spending with infrastructure partners including Amazon and Alphabet's Google to train and operate AI models. Anthropic warned that its computing providers and infrastructure partners depend on third-party financing and credit support to acquire chips and build capacity.

If such financing or support becomes unavailable or more costly, contracted capacity may be delayed, repriced, reduced, or not delivered, Anthropic said in an IPO filing. The company faces questions over how it will balance commercial ambitions with its emphasis on AI safety. CEO Dario Amodei has called for the industry to slow the pace of developing and releasing powerful models, warning that advances in AI could outstrip society's ability to manage the risks.

Anthropic Warns of Existential AI Risks

The filing also warns that advanced AI systems could pose catastrophic or existential risks to society if not developed and deployed responsibly. Our development of highly advanced models, platforms, and applications and expansion of use cases could further increase the risk that our models cause harm, Anthropic said in the filing. Competition is intensifying against Anthropic to be the leading provider of AI tools for businesses.

OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra accounted for about 13% of enterprise AI spending tracked by corporate expense platform Ramp, compared with about 8% for Anthropic's Claude Fable, according to data cited by Reuters in September. A recent Capgemini study found that 59% of executives at large companies plan to increase their use of open-weight models over the next year as AI costs exceed budgets.

Meta Platforms, one of Anthropic's largest customers, has been looking to reduce its use of the startup's models as it develops more AI capabilities internally, Reuters previously reported. Anthropic's closest rival, OpenAI, is expected to pursue a listing as early as next year. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for Anthropic's offering, which has a 22-bank underwriting syndicate. The two banks also led the underwriting of SpaceX's IPO earlier this year.

A strong debut could give confidence to other companies waiting to tap public markets. Using an indicative USD/ZAR rate of approximately R17.33 to the dollar on 19 November 2026, the $83 share price is about R1,438, the $1.5 trillion valuation is about R26 trillion, and the $75 billion SpaceX record is about R1.3 trillion. Actual bank rates may differ.