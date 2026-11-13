Anthropic Launches Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 AI Models Ahead of Record IPO on Nasdaq

Anthropic released faster, cheaper versions of its two most powerful AI models as it prepares for a Nasdaq debut expected to raise up to $90.4 billion at a valuation near $1.4 trillion.

Anthropic has released updated versions of its two most powerful artificial intelligence models as the company prepares for the most closely watched share sale since SpaceX, with trading on the Nasdaq expected to begin on 19 November under the ticker ANT.

At the top of its price range, Anthropic would be worth roughly $1.4 trillion on a fully diluted basis. The company and some existing shareholders plan to sell 825 million shares at between $70 and $78 each, raising up to $64.4 billion. A separate $26 billion private placement with cornerstone investors, including Google, Nvidia and AMD, takes the total to as much as $90.4 billion.

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Even so, the valuation sits slightly below what some investors had hoped for, and one analyst suggested the pricing is deliberate. Pricing close to 20 percent under market expectations lets buyers bid the shares up, rather than facing a take-it-or-leave-it offer like the one SpaceX presented. Earlier terms, briefly circulated to banks and then withdrawn, pointed to a larger raise before the final numbers came in more modest.

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Anthropic Releases New AI Models

The new models, Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2, can perform up to 30 percent faster than previous versions, particularly on complex tasks such as coding, while costing 20 percent less, the company said. Both are built on the same underlying model. Fable 5.2 has safeguards that block most cybersecurity and biology tasks, which lets Anthropic offer it to all users. Mythos 5.2 has fewer of those restrictions and is available only to vetted organizations working in cybersecurity or biomedical research.

Both models were pulled days after their June launch, when the US Commerce Department, citing national security concerns, ordered Anthropic to bar access by foreign nationals. The controls were lifted weeks later, clearing the way for the latest versions. The business itself is expanding at remarkable speed. Anthropic's annualised revenue was about $81 billion at the end of October, up $10 billion in a single month.

Anthropic Posts Third Quarter Results

Its revenue reached $17 billion in the third quarter, up from just $1.4 billion a year earlier, a securities filing showed earlier this month. Sales growth slowed from previous quarters, however, amid fierce competition from ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and cheaper models, many of them from China. Anthropic also posted an operating loss of $567 million in the third quarter as it paid more for short-term computing capacity.

The company was last valued privately at $965 billion, and it was only founded in 2021. Few firms in any industry have scaled so quickly, though its valuation has been weighed down by a broader market pullback after a string of quarterly earnings reports spooked investors. Growth on this scale is expensive. Anthropic has close to $900 billion in computing commitments with partners such as Amazon and Google.

Some of that capacity depends on financing the company does not control, meaning its future success rests partly on other people's ability to keep building and paying for data centres. Investors are asking how quickly enormous spending can be turned into profit, particularly with interest rates still high and debt costs climbing. The Nasdaq fell 1.2 percent on the day of the roadshow launch, hit by worse-than-expected inflation figures, and tech shares have been sliding for some time.

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IPO Gauges AI Boom Sustainability

The San Francisco-based lab's Wall Street debut is being seen as a gauge of how long the AI spending boom lifting the US economy can last. Democrats also regained control of Congress in the US midterms, raising investor concerns about a potential regulatory crackdown on the tech industry, including against data center buildouts. Ballot measures restricting data center construction could hamper the growth plans of AI developers such as Anthropic, as well as rivals including OpenAI, Meta, Microsoft and Google.

Regulation adds another layer of uncertainty, as greater oversight could complicate the build-out of the infrastructure AI depends on. The prospectus is an unusual read. It speaks of bringing forth an age of miracles, yet it also warns of existential risks to humanity. It admits that rivals could pull ahead by building models faster, and that AI could advance more quickly than Anthropic's ability to keep it safe and secure.

Demand Drives Anthropic Business Value

Both the optimism and the anxiety are genuine, and they sit side by side because they come from the same source: a technology powerful enough to change almost everything. Demand for the Claude models is the engine, and businesses and individuals are clearly willing to pay for AI that helps them write, code and analyse. Quoc Dat Tong, Senior Financial Markets Analyst, said: Cheaper and faster AI offers clear business value.

It is important to note different costs, however, such as the time people spend checking and correcting it. As Anthropic approaches its reported IPO, it will be interesting to see if these model improvements translate into customer savings and long-term sustainable business. This listing is a test of confidence. If buyers embrace it despite the choppy market, it will encourage others to follow.

OpenAI is already seeking $30 billion in what is expected to be its last private round before a possible flotation early next year. A weak debut, on the other hand, would strengthen the case of those who believe expectations have run ahead of reality.