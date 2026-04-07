Antalyaspor JPM Cape Town Wins 2026 Bayhill Premier Cup in Thrilling Final

Antalyaspor JPM Cape Town triumphs over Mamelodi Sundowns FC in a captivating 1-0 victory at the 37th Bayhill Premier Cup final in Cape Town. The tournament, a cornerstone of youth football in Africa, showcased exceptional talent and community spirit.

The 37th edition of the Bayhill Premier Cup culminated in a thrilling final at Athlone Stadium, with Antalyaspor JPM Cape Town emerging victorious over Mamelodi Sundowns FC. The match, witnessed by a crowd of 8,500 enthusiastic supporters, ended with a score of 1-0, showcasing the high level of competition and the passion of the young players.

The tournament, which began on April 1st at Erica Park Stadium in Belhar, has firmly established itself as the leading U/19 football tournament on the African continent, drawing attention to the development of youth football talent. The atmosphere at the stadium was electric, with cheers and celebrations echoing the spirit of the event, which is known for its display of skill, determination, and community spirit. This year's tournament has again reinforced its standing as a major highlight in Cape Town's sporting calendar, fostering not just football skills but also values such as teamwork and fair play among young people from across the country. The Bayhill Premier Cup consistently promotes youth development and community involvement. It is a vital platform for young football players to showcase their abilities and gain valuable experience in a competitive environment. The tournament also acts as a catalyst for community engagement, bringing together families and supporters to celebrate the talent and dedication of young athletes. The success of the tournament is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the organizers, coaches, players, and volunteers, as well as the unwavering support of the community. Moreover, the tournament's significance extends beyond the playing field, serving as a source of inspiration and motivation for aspiring young footballers, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence. The commitment to youth development and community upliftment underscores the tournament's overall impact, making it a valuable asset for the City of Cape Town and the broader South African sporting landscape. The Bayhill Premier Cup exemplifies the power of sport to unite people and create positive change within communities.\Francine Higham, City's Mayco for Community Services and Health, praised the tournament, emphasizing its role in nurturing young talent. She highlighted the City’s investment in sports facilities and events, stating that such investments are investments in the future of our youth. These investments are meant to nurture talent, build character, and generate valuable opportunities for the next generation of South African football stars. Higham further extended her gratitude and commendation to all individuals involved, acknowledging their continuous passion, dedication, and contributions to the sport. Her words highlighted the collaborative efforts that are integral to the success of the Bayhill Premier Cup. This year's edition of the Bayhill Premier Cup saw several players recognized for their outstanding performances. Denovian Davids was awarded the title of top goal scorer, a testament to his exceptional goal-scoring abilities throughout the tournament. Setshaba Gaseitsiwe was named Player of the Tournament, demonstrating his all-around excellence and impact on the field. The officiating team was also celebrated, with Akhona Khuse being named Assistant Referee of the Tournament and Sophumelela Gxowa receiving the award for Referee of the Tournament. These awards acknowledge the crucial role that referees play in ensuring fair play and upholding the integrity of the game. Gareth Ncanca, the Head Coach of Antalyaspor JPM Cape Town, was honored with the Coach of the Tournament award, recognizing his effective leadership and coaching skills. Stanturf United was awarded the title of Most Promising Amateur Team, recognizing their potential and future contributions to the sport. The outstanding performance of Antalyaspor JPM Cape Town earned them the title of Team of the Tournament, solidifying their status as the champions. The awards ceremony also celebrated top teams in the Bruyns Plate and Pat Connolly Mid-Section Finals. The acknowledgment of these categories emphasizes the wide range of talent throughout the competition. These accolades not only recognize the achievements of players and teams but also serve as encouragement for future generations of footballers, promoting growth and dedication within the sport.\Alderman JP Smith, Mayco for Safety and Security, expressed his appreciation to all who contributed to the event's triumph. He emphasized that the tournament stands as a celebration of sport, competition, camaraderie, and unity. The event rightfully deserves its place as one of the annual highlights on the calendar. This positive perspective demonstrates the importance of the Bayhill Premier Cup in bringing communities together and fostering a sense of shared pride. The tournament is recognized as a significant annual highlight that is valued by the community. It provides a platform for showcasing the talent of young players and promoting the growth of football within Cape Town and across the nation. The success of the tournament depends on the involvement of a wide range of individuals and entities, including organizers, coaches, players, volunteers, and the community. By working together, they are able to ensure that the tournament continues to flourish and leave a lasting positive effect. The unwavering commitment to youth development and community advancement further highlights the vital role that the Bayhill Premier Cup plays. The Bayhill Premier Cup highlights the power of sport to not only promote competitive skill but also to bring communities together





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