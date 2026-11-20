SAPS recovers body of 11-year-old Anqobile Njiyela in Soweto. Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia reveals 936 missing women cases unresolved. BMA arrests officials.

The search for 11-year-old Anqobile Njiyela concluded on Friday, 20 November 2026, when emergency recovery teams located her body in the Snake Park River in Dobsonville, Soweto. The discovery brings a tragic end to a high-profile search operation that involved the South African Police Service (SAPS) Water Wing, the K9 Unit, and Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS). Anqobile had been swept away by severe floodwaters during a recent weather event, prompting a massive multi-agency response across the area.

Anqobile Njiyela Body Recovery Details

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and law enforcement officials confirmed that the body was recovered shortly before 12pm on Friday. Johannesburg EMS media officer Xolile Khumalo stated that Anqobile's father traveled to the scene to positively identify the remains. The recovery operation utilized specialized units to navigate the dangerous river conditions, marking a somber milestone for the family and the community of Soweto.

Also read Body of 11-year-old Anqobile Njiyela recovered in Soweto after floodwaters swept her away

BMA Corruption Arrests Explained

Simultaneously, the Border Management Authority (BMA) announced the arrest of eight officials for alleged corruption at a border post between South Africa and Lesotho. The suspects include five officers from the South African Police Service and three officials from the Border Management Authority. Commissioner of the BMA, Dr. Michael Masiapato, confirmed that the arrests were the result of a coordinated integrity operation targeting criminal activity at the border crossing.

Joint Operation Against Corruption

The operation involved a collaboration between the BMA Integrity Unit, Crime Intelligence, the Free State Organised Crime Unit, and the Tactical Response Team in Bloemfontein. Dr. Masiapato emphasized that the Department of Home Affairs and the SAPS worked together to dismantle the corrupt network. The arrests underscore the government's efforts to secure borders and hold public servants accountable for criminal conduct at strategic entry points.

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Missing Women Crisis Statistics

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia disclosed alarming statistics regarding missing persons in South Africa during a written parliamentary reply. The figures reveal that nearly 2,000 women were reported missing during the latest police reporting period, yet 936 cases remain unresolved. This lack of closure leaves hundreds of families in a state of prolonged uncertainty and distress as investigations into these disappearances continue to stall.

Missing Cases Financial Year Data

The data shows that 1,380 missing-women cases were registered during the 2025/2026 financial year. An additional 604 cases were reported between 1 April and 30 September 2026. Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia released these figures just a week before the official publication of the second-quarter crime statistics. The persistent gap between reported cases and resolved investigations highlights significant challenges within the current policing framework.

Weather Warnings and Water Disruptions

MetService has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Saturday, predicting heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning across several provinces. Parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape are facing extremely high fire danger conditions. Concurrently, Johannesburg Water announced planned maintenance for Regions E, F, and G, which will result in water outages or very low pressure for residents next week.