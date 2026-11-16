A locomotive operator was killed at Harmony Golds Mponeng mine on Saturday, prompting Amcu to demand stronger safety measures on rail-bound equipment. The death takes Harmony Golds reported on-duty fatalities for 2026 to nine.

A locomotive operator was killed at Harmony Gold Mining Companys Mponeng mine on the West Rand in Gauteng on Saturday, the company reported on Monday.

The death brings Harmony Golds reported on-duty fatalities for 2026 to nine, according to figures previously reported by the company. The company said the employee was injured while conducting tramming activities in the carbon leader reef development section of the mine. A formal investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident is under way, Harmony said in a statement. The department of mineral and petroleum resources and other relevant stakeholders had been notified, according to the company.

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Harmony Gold Mourns Death of Worker

Harmony expressed its deepest sympathies to the employees family, friends and colleagues and said it was providing support to all those affected. Harmony said safety remained its foremost priority. The company said it was strengthening critical controls, enhancing training and development and embedding lessons learnt from incidents. The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union extended its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased mineworker.

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The union noted that the latest fatality brought the industrys death toll to 60 in 2026. Amcu said the circumstances and precise cause of the incident remained subject to investigation. The investigation must establish how the loco guard was injured and whether the applicable controls governing the interaction between pedestrians and rail-bound equipment were properly implemented, the union said.

Union president Joseph Mathunjwa said the union was deeply concerned that fatalities involving locomotives, hoppers and other rail-bound equipment continued despite repeated incidents, investigations, safety discussions and recommendations. Amcu said loco guards and other mineworkers working near moving rail-bound equipment were required to perform dangerous duties. These include signalling, coupling and uncoupling, opening ventilation doors and co-ordinating locomotive movements in confined underground haulages.

Union Demands Faster Safety Tech

The continued occurrence of these fatalities demonstrates that the existing controls are not adequately protecting mineworkers, Mathunjwa said. He said the industry had to accelerate the implementation of reliable proximity-detection systems and person-detection systems on rail-bound equipment. Such systems must be capable of detecting pedestrians, warning operators and automatically stopping equipment where a collision risk is identified, according to the union.

The industry cannot continue relying mainly on procedures, training and mineworkers vigilance while delaying the implementation of available engineering controls, Mathunjwa said. The union called for an urgent rail-bound equipment safety summit. It said the principals of the mining industry, labour, the department of mineral and petroleum resources, technology developers and detection-system manufacturers should agree on practical interventions.

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The summit must produce clear implementation timelines for reliable person-detection systems and proximity-detection systems on locomotives and other relevant rail-bound equipment, the union said. The incident follows three other deaths at Mponeng this year. Two employees died in May in an incident involving shaft engineering activities, while another employee died in September after a seismic event underground.

Mponeng Mine Reports Three Deaths

Harmony has also reported deaths at other operations this year, including three at Moab Khotsong, an underground gold mine near Orkney in North West, and one at Target 1, a deep-level gold mine near Odendaalsrus in the Free State. By September, Harmony had reported eight on-duty deaths across its operations. The latest death takes that total to nine. Mponeng, near Carletonville, is described by Harmony as the worlds deepest mine, with underground mining extending to almost 4km below the surface.

Its depth and underground operating conditions make it one of the most technically demanding mines in the group.