Two Afrikaner Refugees Arrested in US on Child Pornography Charges

Arno Venter, a 28-year-old Afrikaner refugee, was arrested outside a Walmart in Ohio and indicted on 11 counts of child pornography offenses. Glen Venter, a 31-year-old refugee in Minnesota, faces similar charges and has a warrant out for his arrest.

Two Afrikaner refugees who were granted safe haven in the United States have been arrested in separate child pornography cases. Arno Venter, 28, was arrested during his shift outside a Walmart store in North Olmsted, Ohio, about three weeks ago.

He was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on 11 counts in the Court of Common Pleas. Glen Venter, 31, a South African refugee living in Rochester, Minnesota, since September 2025, failed to appear at a pretrial conference. A warrant was issued for his arrest on October 27, 2026, with no bail. He was arrested in April after police tracked him using cryptocurrency transactions.

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Arno Venter Arrested After Online Ambush

He has admitted to purchasing and viewing hundreds of child porn videos and images over the last decade. Arno Venter was arrested after the online vigilante group Predator Poachers staged an ambush outside his workplace. The group had followed him on TikTok, suspecting he was distributing child pornography online. Group member Tyler Luedy told police they posed online as an underage person to contact Venter.

Venter replied with sexual texts and photos. The group's presenter, Alex Rosen, also spoke with Venter online. North Olmsted police spokesperson Matthew Beck said detectives were still working to extract the contents of Venter's phone. We are working with Internet Crimes Against Children to extract the phone, Beck said.

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We are not aware of any evidence indicating he created any of it. No children have been identified as of today. The investigation is still ongoing. In bodycam footage obtained by IOL, North Olmsted policeman Kyle Storm read Venter his rights outside the store.

Do you have explicit images on your phone of juveniles? Storm asked. Yes, Venter said. Storm took the phone, telling Venter police would apply for a search warrant.

Before you guys take my phone, can I call my family? Venter asked. No. This phone is ours now, Storm said. Venter gave police the pattern to unlock his phone and told Storm he had done it to fit in.

I only done that to fit in, Venter said. And I do have content of that, that I trade, but as I said, it is only just to fit in. When asked what he meant, Venter said, To feel validated. He said other people relied on him for the material.

Police Record Venter Admission and Court Charges

Because people will depend on me to give them what they want, Venter said. So you are going to feel needed? Storm asked. Yeah, Venter said.

The police report on the arrest stated that Venter admitted to being in possession of child pornography on his phone. Arno stated that he regularly distributes child pornographic material on various websites online, the report read. The report listed the victim of the crime as society. Venter first appeared in Rocky River Municipal Court on October 16, charged with two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

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He was represented by lawyer John A Powers. The grand jury indictment includes five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, and one count of possessing criminal tools. Each count involving a minor is a second-degree felony under Ohio law. The state has asked the court to order that his phone be forfeited.

Second Refugee Faces Child Abuse Charges

Glen Venter, a father of two, resettled in Rochester, Minnesota, in September 2025 under a programme for racial minorities facing discrimination. He confessed to being sexually attracted to children aged five and six. Rochester police discovered that Venter was the subject of three cyber tips involving child sexual abuse material submitted by Facebook in 2022 and 2024, from an account based in South Africa. Additional cyber tips from Google and Snapchat were linked to accounts in Rochester.

Judge Christa Daily issued a warrant for his arrest with no bail after he failed to appear at his scheduled settlement conference at Olmsted County District Court last week. Activist Bianca van Wyk said Venter was arrested in April after police tracked him down using his cryptocurrency transactions. US analyst Chris Wyatt chastised the two refugees in a YouTube video. This is not acceptable, he said.

If your perversion is the exploitation of children or vulnerable people, then you need to stay where you come from. You are not welcome here. We have enough perverts and clowns in this country; we do not need to import more of them. This is America.

Our networks are monitored for this sort of thing. And law enforcement is hot on this case. I do not know how people think they can do this stuff and not be found. The vetting process is not set up to identify people for top secret security clearances.

It is set up to identify people who could be a physical, political, or other risk to the US. Arno Venter is the second South African man arrested in the US on child sexual abuse material charges in a month. Vico du Toit, 42, a farmworker in the US on a work visa, was arrested in Grady County, Oklahoma, on October 16, the same day as Venter.

Du Toit has been charged with eight counts of producing, distributing or possessing child pornography and one count of possessing criminal tools. The cases highlight ongoing concerns about child exploitation and the monitoring of online networks by US law enforcement.