Angelo Agrizzi Appeals R1.6bn Bosasa Confiscation Order

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi plans to appeal a high court ruling requiring him to pay the state R1.6bn linked to corruption convictions.

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi has announced his intention to appeal a recent high court judgment that orders him to pay the South African state R1.6 billion. The directive stems from a confiscation inquiry initiated after Agrizzi was convicted of money-laundering and corruption in 2025 regarding the Bosasa scheme.

Confiscation Inquiry Details

Last Friday, the high court ordered Agrizzi to pay the state R1,666,582,825 following the conclusion of the financial benefits from crime proceeding. This legal process determines the monetary gains derived from criminal activities associated with the multimillion-rand Bosasa corruption scheme.

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Agrizzi represented himself during the inquiry and stated to Business Day that he is financially unable to meet the R1.67 billion requirement. He described the expectation of payment as impossible, asserting that he only earned a salary and was not a shareholder of the enterprise responsible for the illegal activities.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

The former executive argued that the confiscated amount represents the value of contracts awarded by the department of correctional services to Bosasa, rather than personal funds received by him. He emphasized his status as an employee and chief operating officer, denying any role as a director or owner who directly pocketed contract payments made to the company.

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Judge Papi Mosopa noted that evidence presented during the proceedings extended beyond the specific charges against Agrizzi. The court heard testimony indicating that Bosasa bribed union officials to secure canteen service contracts in mines, illustrating a broader pattern of illicit activity within the organization.

Broader Corruption Context and Criticisms

According to the state, a deeply entrenched system of corruption was established under former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to secure government contracts worth millions. Prosecutors alleged that approximately R75 million in bribes were paid between 2000 and 2016 to maintain agreements valued at over R2.3 billion.

Agrizzi expressed dissatisfaction with the political fallout, noting that politicians implicated in the state capture commission report have not faced prosecution. He suggested that his cooperation with the Zondo commission and reports on dealings involving Andile Ramaphosa and Cyril Ramaphosa may have motivated the legal attack against him.

Judicial Findings and Next Steps

Judge Mosopa ruled that Agrizzi failed to make full disclosure regarding his properties and did not protect his pension through the legal process. The judgment confirmed that while Agrizzi was not the sole actor, his conviction for acting in concert with a common purpose prevents him from escaping liability for assets generated through criminal involvement.

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Agrizzi denied withholding information about the sale of his Italian property for approximately R18 million, claiming he needed the funds for health reasons and transferred the balance to his daughter. Despite these explanations, the court maintained that his pension money cannot be shielded by law due to its origin in a criminal entity.