The inquest into Anele Tembe's death resumes with Tony Forbes, father of rapper AKA, cross-examining the investigating officer. Forbes seeks to challenge domestic violence claims and scrutinise evidence.

The investigating officer in the inquest into Anele Tembe's death is expected to take the stand on Thursday, where he will face questions from the State, the Tembe family counsel, and Tony Forbes, the father of rapper Kiernan AKA Forbes.

Tony Forbes Directly Questions Investigating Officer

Forbes has been granted permission under Section 11(2) of the Inquests Act to question witnesses directly, without legal representation, because he has a substantial interest in the outcome. He has expressed a strong desire to scrutinise the evidence, particularly claims of domestic violence that were aired during the inquest on Tuesday. Forbes told IOL he is looking forward to examining the investigating officer's evidence and sought credible proof after claims of domestic violence were aired.

Also read Ring thrown during argument before Anele Tembe’s death, inquest hears

He said, I am not aware of any cases that have been registered. That were opened. I am not aware of any doctors' reports they did due to domestic violence, and it is something that has to be scrutinised. If, in this inquest, there is going to be reference to domestic violence, then I want to make it my responsibility to challenge that we have put in to the record actual proof, documentation, doctors' reports.

He added, I am not satisfied that is happening, and therefore I want to participate myself, and the act gives me the right to do so. He listed the allegations and statements around scratches on AKA's back, issues around footprints or the lack of footprints, and references to domestic violence incidents as matters he wants to put to the officer himself.

Tembe, 22, plunged to her death on April 11, 2021, from the 10th floor of the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town. She fell from room 1004, which she shared with her then fiancé AKA. The inquest at the Cape Town Regional Court is examining whether there was any foul play or wrongdoing in her death.

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The investigating officer, a Lieutenant-Colonel from the Western Cape provincial branch of the SAPS, previously told the court he took over the investigation as directed by his superiors. On arrival at the scene, a colonel told him they were concerned because it seemed as if there had been a struggle in the room. His initial assessment was that the room was a mess, but crime scene investigators were still on the scene and did not proceed further into room 1004.

Once he entered the room, the officer said bath towels were strewn across the floor, along with bottles, clothes and suitcases with clothes. There seemed to have been a struggle in this room, he testified. When he wanted to speak to AKA, who was in the next room in 1005, a lawyer was already present and he was not allowed to interview the rapper.

He did tell the court he had cautioned AKA not to issue media statements or interviews as it could be taken out of context. He explained that once he officially received the docket he was confused as to why AKA's statement was inside alongside those of the first responders. I was informed Mr Forbes was under the influence of alcohol, he said.

After receiving the docket, the investigator enquired about the statement from the officer, who told him the rapper did not seem under the influence to him so he took the statement. The officer also told him AKA was insistent on giving his statement. I read the contents of the statement that said she committed suicide, he said he contacted a friend, then left. When he returned to the room she was already on the ground.

He doesn't state what his actions were or anything. But I speculate they left his statement as is based on the emotional state Mr Forbes was in, he explained. The investigator said he reviewed CCTV footage from the hotel for investigative purposes. Door logs and lift access logs were also handed over.

He said only isolated parts of the footage that featured AKA and Anele were analysed. The day before the incident, when the couple booked in, they seemed happy. They booked into their rooms and later left for AKA's gig at Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge. She even fixes his clothes.

They hug, hold hands and leave, he said. As previously testified by other witnesses, Tembe and AKA returned to the hotel with a school friend of Tembe and her partner. The couples went to room 1004. When I interviewed the couple, they said they just had small talk.

There were no arguments. They had beverages. At that time, there was a Covid-19 curfew in place and Mr Forbes advised them not to break it. They listened and left, he said.

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Investigator Describes Peculiar Morning CCTV Footage

This testimony corroborated the CCTV footage. However, the investigator said the footage of the morning of the incident was very peculiar. On the morning, Mr Forbes is seen leaving the room towards the lift. At the lift the CCTV covers the passageway, however, there is a spot not covered.

He ordered the left, left a bag out of sight and is seen going back to the room. You see him banging on the door. He then goes inside and he comes back to the lift he requested, he explained. The court heard AKA had gone downstairs seeking an access card, after which he went back to the room.

Then, as witnesses explained, after that they heard screams and what sounded like a gunshot or a car crash, the police officer said. While there was no disputing that witnesses heard AKA screaming frantically and calling for help, the previous testimony of his entourage is being viewed in a slightly different light.

The manager of the hotel goes to 1004, looks up the corridor, takes the fire escape and goes to the room of Mr Forbes' manager on the 11th floor. They come back down the fire escape and walk to 1004. A short while later they all come out of 1004 and go into room 1005, he told the court.

He also testified it was the manager who went downstairs to check on Tembe and speak to emergency services personnel, and not the DJ as previously testified by all three witnesses. Witnesses described the person as a well built man with tattoos. He was the only one with tattoos. He also went back up to the 10th floor, came down with a pill box and handed it over to paramedics, the officer testified.

He further stated that as part of his investigation he also checked for other camera angles that captured the fall. There were none.

Additional Businessman Provides Partial Fall Footage

However, months later, a businessman provided footage after an appeal was made to all businesses in the area. The officer said the footage received was partial and prior to the impact of Tembe's fall. The footage covers the first floor. A toxicology report previously presented at the inquest found that Tembe's blood-alcohol level was 0.1mg above the legal limit before she died.

Traces of cocaine, antidepressants, mood stabilisers, and psychiatric medication were also detected in her bloodstream. An order was delivered by the magistrate that no livestreaming, filming, recording, or naming of the witnesses was allowed unless the witnesses consented to it. A DNA analyst, who asked not to be filmed, recorded, or named, could not provide a conclusive link to blood found in room 1004 at the Pepper Club Hotel. The court heard she received the exhibits in June 2021.

DNA Analyst Confirms Blood Samples Match Tembe

She explained that in this case, DNA samples needed to have 16 markers in order to call it a match. Ten markers would be considered a usable DNA profile. The analyst also testified that she received samples of items that had to be tested for DNA, such as a gown, sock, duvet, and pillowcase with possible blood. On the sock and bed, the analyst confirmed the DNA sample matched that of Tembe.

The nail clippings that were tested for DNA were positive for DNA only from Tembe. The investigating officer could be the final witness to take the stand as the inquest draws together evidence to determine whether anyone could be held liable for Tembe's death. The inquest continues on Thursday.