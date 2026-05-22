Andries Sebola Slams Pirates Players for Lack of Focus in Durban City Draw

Former Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola criticizes the team's performance in their recent goalless draw against Durban City, arguing that the players were selfish and failed to follow the coach's instructions. He believes the team's lack of focus on set-pieces, particularly corner kicks, contributed to their inability to score.

Former Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola has criticized the team's performance in their recent goalless draw against Durban City . Sebola believes the players were selfish and failed to follow the coach's instructions, arguing that they were already focused on individual glory rather than team success.

He pointed out that the team's lack of focus on set-pieces, particularly corner kicks, contributed to their inability to score. Sebola also highlighted the importance of adhering to the coach's instructions, especially in crucial matches like the one against Durban City, where a win was needed to secure the league title. He questioned whether the team prioritizes set-piece training, suggesting that the lack of success from free kicks and corner kicks might be a result of inadequate preparation.





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Orlando Pirates Andries Sebola Durban City Betway Premiership Set-Pieces Corner Kicks

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