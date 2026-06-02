Andreeva Cruises Past Cirstea to Reach French Open Semi-Finals

Mirra Andreeva beats Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 to reach French Open semi-finals, a year after her controversial loss at the same stage.

Mirra Andreeva delivered a dominant performance to defeat Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 and advance to the semi-finals of the French Open on Tuesday, exactly one year after a frustrating loss at the same stage that saw the then-teenager hit a ball into the crowd.

The Russian eighth seed, now 19, needed just 59 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier to secure her place in the last four at Roland Garros for the second time in three years. Andreeva had reached the quarter-finals in 2025 before falling to French rising star Lois Boisson in straight sets.

When rain began to fall over Paris on Tuesday morning and Andreeva learned that the match would be played under a closed roof, she admitted to experiencing flashbacks to her tempestuous defeat from a year ago. I was joking a little bit this morning because it was raining and I knew we would play with a closed roof, she said. I was just saying that I have a little bit of flashbacks to last year.

I was trying to have flashbacks only about the weather and about the court with the closed roof, not about how I played. Her concerns proved unfounded as she raced through the first set in just 24 minutes, winning every game. I honestly didn't expect that, she said of winning the first set to love. Let's start with me having an amazing warm-up before the match on the court.

I felt like I didn't miss one ball during the warm-up, so I kind of got a little bit nervous after that, because usually when you have an amazing warm-up, you don't play the same way during the match. But I just found myself being very, very focused, very aggressive, going for my shots all the time. I don't know what happened, but I was just in the zone, I guess.

Two years after her only previous semi-final appearance at a major, the former world number five expressed joy at returning to this stage. It is kind of a long time, she said. I believe that everything happens for a reason, and if I was not able to reach the semis of another Grand Slam, then I guess that is what should have happened.

The victory sets up a rematch of last month's Madrid Open final, which the 23-year-old Ukrainian won in straight sets. For 36-year-old Sorana Cirstea, the loss ended a remarkable run. The Romanian, who will retire at the end of the season, reached the quarter-finals in Paris for the first time since 2009. I think it was a great tournament and also a very good clay-court season, Cirstea said.

I am very happy. Today, unfortunately, Mirra was way too strong. I absolutely adore Mirra. She is such a wonderful girl.

I would really like for her to win this one. Andreeva's composure and aggressive baseline play overwhelmed Cirstea, who struggled to find her rhythm. The Russian broke serve five times and did not face a break point until the second set, when she saved all three opportunities. Andreeva will now prepare for the semi-final against the Ukrainian, knowing that a spot in the final awaits.

Her growth from the emotional teenager of 2023 to the focused competitor of 2025 has been notable, and she credits her experience for helping her handle pressure situations. The semi-final promises to be a compelling contest between two players with contrasting styles and recent history on clay





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